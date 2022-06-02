Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (left to right): Chris Berndt, Natalie and Aurelia Eckstein (Market Coordinator and Jr. Market Coordinator), Adam Koble, Kathleen Crawford, Alice Fahey, and Chamber Director Julie Frederickson. (Courtesy of Adam Koble)
The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce dropped in on the Le Sueur Farmers Market’s season debut on Saturday to celebrate the event’s new leadership and venue.
Le Sueur Chamber Director Julie Frederickson and board members Chris Berndt and Alice Fahey joined in with Market Coordinator Natalie Eckstein, Jr. Market Coordinator Aurelia Eckstein, and Adam Koble and Kathleen Crawford of Visit Le Sueur for a ribbon cutting ceremony dedicating the revitalized Farmers Market.
Six vendors were featured at the market’s opening, but the committee in charge plans to expand the roster of producers and craftsman as the season continues. The market is held every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., between May 28 and Oct. 29 on a half block of North Second Street off the intersection with Bridge Street.
Local sellers currently registered with the Farmers Market not only offer produce, like eggs, canned goods, baked goods, garden goods and spices, but also original artwork, beaded jewelry, flowers, potted plants, seed starts and hand woven tapestries.
As the season continues, Visit Le Sueur aims to bring live music to the market as well.