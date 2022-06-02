Farmers Market Ribbon Cutting

Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (left to right): Chris Berndt, Natalie and Aurelia Eckstein (Market Coordinator and Jr. Market Coordinator), Adam Koble, Kathleen Crawford, Alice Fahey, and Chamber Director Julie Frederickson. (Courtesy of Adam Koble)

The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce dropped in on the Le Sueur Farmers Market’s season debut on Saturday to celebrate the event’s new leadership and venue.

Farmers Market Setup

The Le Sueur Farmers Market opened on Saturday, May 28. The market returns to North Second Street every Saturday morning through Oct. 29. (Photos courtesy of Adam Koble)

Le Sueur Chamber Director Julie Frederickson and board members Chris Berndt and Alice Fahey joined in with Market Coordinator Natalie Eckstein, Jr. Market Coordinator Aurelia Eckstein, and Adam Koble and Kathleen Crawford of Visit Le Sueur for a ribbon cutting ceremony dedicating the revitalized Farmers Market.

MN River Valley Homestead

Chris and Holly Workman of MN River Valley Homestead display their artisan products.
Elaine Randall

Customers browse Elaine Randall of Randall’s Farm’s selection of eggs and pickled foods. (Courtesy of Adam Koble)

Six vendors were featured at the market’s opening, but the committee in charge plans to expand the roster of producers and craftsman as the season continues. The market is held every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., between May 28 and Oct. 29 on a half block of North Second Street off the intersection with Bridge Street.

Emily and Ryan Ponwith

Above: Ryan and Emily Ponwith of PF Beer Co. show off their home-raised beef.

Left: Customers browse Elaine Randall of Randall’s Farm’s selection of eggs and pickled foods.
koble.lesueur.farmersmarket-0457.jpg

(Left to right) Aurelia, Adam, and Market Coordinator Natalie Eckstein of Golden Grace Acres brought fresh eggs, sunflowers and bath bombs to the Farmers Market.

Local sellers currently registered with the Farmers Market not only offer produce, like eggs, canned goods, baked goods, garden goods and spices, but also original artwork, beaded jewelry, flowers, potted plants, seed starts and hand woven tapestries.

Peter Kisling

Peter Kisling of Pete’s Creations sold his hand cut and hand polished stone jewelry.
Krause Vineyard

Bill & Cher Krause of Krause Vineyard & Orchard converted the back of their car into a homegrown foods booth.

As the season continues, Visit Le Sueur aims to bring live music to the market as well.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments