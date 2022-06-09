Kenna Ingles

Kenna Ingles of Color Street paints a young girl's face at Family Night at the Market. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Le Sueur’s Family Night at the Market is bringing back homemade crafts, foods, jewelry and more to the American Legion Park.

Family Night Committee

The Le Sueur Family Night Committee (left to right) Angel Ingles, Gary Dunnick, Amy Boyd, Karen Dunnick and Karen Wagner. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Every Wednesday at 4 to 8 p.m. from June 1 to Aug. 31, a rotation of over 20 vendors are posted outside the swimming pool with a little something for everyone, whether it’s Tupperware, pajamas, homemade peanut butter, tumblers, toys or soaps.

The Whole Oat

Ben Bryant of the Whole Oat sold granolas and flavored peanut butters made by his wife Mariah. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Amy's Kitchen

Amy Boyd of Amy's Kitchen serves up one of her homemade cookies at Family Night at the Market. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

We have a lot of new vendors this year,” said organizer Karen Wagner, who serves on the Family Night Committee with Angel Ingles of Color Street, Gary and Karen Dunnick of Gary’s Goodies and Amy Boyd of Amy’s Kitchen.

Judy Engelhardt

Judy Engelhardt specializes in all things soft including pajamas, Beanie Babies and pillowcases. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Family Night at the Market is continuing to recruit interested vendors including food producers and musical entertainment, Wagner added

Green Compass

Green Compass offers a variety of CBD oil products. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

While the summer season has just started, Gary Dunnick said it was nice to see people enjoying the market.

Melissa Wolcott

Melissa Wolcott offers tumblers, puzzles and t-shirts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“There’s always that apprehension - is anyone going to show up? Are we going to have customers?” said Dunnick. “It's nice to see that it's being well received.”

Peter Kisling

Peter Kisling of Pete's Creations is a new vendor to the Family Night at the Market with his handcrafted jewelry. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

A series of special events are scheduled for the market’s summer calendar, starting with First Responders Appreciation Night on June 15. Visitors may purchase tickets for Caricature Drawings by Casey or to enter a bucket drawing with the chance to win a 32” television and more prizes. All money raised goes toward first responders.

Brianna Earley

Brianna Earley of Sibling Designs creates jewelry with her sister. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kelly Miguel

Kelly Miguel of Endless Creations specializes in creating custom mugs, tumblers, shirts, earrings. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

In addition, the First Responders Family Night will be attended by Auntie Wendy’s Kettle Corn.

Darrell Green

Darrell Green, his wife Terri Green and brother in law Timothy Boston offered handcrafted woodwork and dyed t-shirts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cindy Olson

Cindy Olson brought trucks, dolls and other kids' toys to the Family Night at the Market.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

In the future, Family Night and the Market will host Bingo nights and themed events including Christmas in July, customer appreciation, and a back-to-school fundraiser and backpack giveaway.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

