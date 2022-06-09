Le Sueur’s Family Night at the Market is bringing back homemade crafts, foods, jewelry and more to the American Legion Park.
Every Wednesday at 4 to 8 p.m. from June 1 to Aug. 31, a rotation of over 20 vendors are posted outside the swimming pool with a little something for everyone, whether it’s Tupperware, pajamas, homemade peanut butter, tumblers, toys or soaps.
We have a lot of new vendors this year,” said organizer Karen Wagner, who serves on the Family Night Committee with Angel Ingles of Color Street, Gary and Karen Dunnick of Gary’s Goodies and Amy Boyd of Amy’s Kitchen.
Family Night at the Market is continuing to recruit interested vendors including food producers and musical entertainment, Wagner added
While the summer season has just started, Gary Dunnick said it was nice to see people enjoying the market.
“There’s always that apprehension - is anyone going to show up? Are we going to have customers?” said Dunnick. “It's nice to see that it's being well received.”
A series of special events are scheduled for the market’s summer calendar, starting with First Responders Appreciation Night on June 15. Visitors may purchase tickets for Caricature Drawings by Casey or to enter a bucket drawing with the chance to win a 32” television and more prizes. All money raised goes toward first responders.
In addition, the First Responders Family Night will be attended by Auntie Wendy’s Kettle Corn.
In the future, Family Night and the Market will host Bingo nights and themed events including Christmas in July, customer appreciation, and a back-to-school fundraiser and backpack giveaway.