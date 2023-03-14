Though the snow was falling and the wind was chilly, the Le Sueur County community was decked out in enough green to make the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Le Center feel like spring. 

McCabes

(Left to right) Henry, Anthony, Sam, Brandon and Leo McCabe attended the St. Patrick's Day parade in festive attire. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Miss Shamrock

Standing in for Keira Oeltjenbruns, who received the title of Miss Shamrock and the John Gregory O'Connell Memorial Scholarship, Lacey McCabe (left) stands next to 2023 Miss Irish Rose Lauren Powers (center) and Miss Leprechaun Sami Tiede (right). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Coronation

Lauren Powers (center) is crowned Miss Irish Rose by Allie Blaschko and Sami Tiede (right) is crowned Miss Leprechaun by Emma Neubauer. Lacey McCabe, standing in for Keira Oeltjenbruns, received the Miss Shamrock sash and John Gregory O'Connell award on her cousin's behalf. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Center escorts

(Left to right) Calla Stewart, Mya Vrzal and Muriell Whipps served as candidate escorts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's Pageant

The American Legion was packed with residents applauding the St. Patrick's candidates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's Day

Julie and Jim Harmon give a speech before the St. Patrick's candidates take the stage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Oeltjenbruns

Miss Shamrock Keira Oeltjennbruns waves to the crowd with the three candidate escorts Calla Stewart, Muriell Whipps and Mya Vrzal. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Keira clan

Miss Shamrock Keira Oeltjenbrun's family shares a float trailing behind her royal float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
2022 candidates

2022 St. Patrick's royalty Miss Shamrock Molly Closser, Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer and Miss Irish Rose Allie Blaschko updated the community on how their previous year has been before crowning the 2023 candidates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pageants

Queens and princesses representing surrounding communities visited the Le Center American Legion for the St. Patrick's Day coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dancers

Irish folk dancers Clare Gramling and Piper Fuhr performed for the American Legion audience. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dancers 2

Clare Gramling and Piper Fuhr perform at the St. Patrick's coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sami Tiede

Sami Tiede is escorted by Mya Vrzal. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sami Tiede

Miss Leprechaun Sami Tiede waves to the crowd on a clover-covered float.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lauren Powers

Lauren Powers is escorted by Calla Stewart (left) and Muriell Whipps (right). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Laureen Powers

Miss Irish Rose Lauren Powers sits on a white throne in the St. Patrick's parade.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Past Queens

Former Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer and Miss Irish Rose Allie Blaschko share a float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kids

Eight month old Tegan Tuma and two and half month old Callahan McCort, granchildren of Joe and Katie Simonette were dressed up for the St. Patrick's Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's Parade

The St. Patrick's Celebration Parade featured an appearance by St. Patrick himself. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
bagpipers

The Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band plays in the St. Patrick's Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Anita Janda

American Legion Post 108 Commander Anita Janda waves in the St. Patrick's Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Parade necklace

A girl receives a green necklace from a parade participant. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Grandmarshals

Grand Marshals Jim and Julie Harmon wave to the crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
McMillen Clan

The McMillen Clan tosses out beers to paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Thomas Sportsmen

The St. Thomas Sportsmen wave the Irish flag high. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Collins Clan

The Collins Clan showed up sporting shamrock attire. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
TCU Titans

Tri-City United Titans handed out candy to paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cashin Clan

The Cashin Clan shows their Irish pride. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fire Trucks

Kids watch the long line of fire trucks in the St. Patrick's Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kolacky Queens

Kolacky Queen Alexis Hoefs and Second Princess Kaia Krocak visit Le Center for the St. Patrick's parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Govenaires

The Govenaires perform in the Le Center St. Patrick's Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Govenaires concert

The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps play in a post-parade rally at the Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Irish Pipe Band

The Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band put on a concert at the Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

