Le Center decked the halls — or rather the Courthouse Park — with thousands of brilliant, colorful lights for the annual Hollydaze celebration.
Hundreds of attendees to stood end-to-end on both sides of Minnesota Avenue as the event's signature holiday parade rolled into town, Saturday evening. Festive floats by local businesses, schools, emergency services and community organizations paraded down the street.
The parade was concluded with an appearance by Santa Claus at the top of the Le Center Fire Truck. Kids lined up at the Courthouse Park Pavilion after the parade for a chance to sit on Santa's lap and tell him their Christmas wish.
Jesse Dunn and Amy Nyberg of Mankato attended the Hollydaze for the first time since his childhood with daughter Maia Dunn and mother Sue McCullough of Le Center. The family took Maia to see Santa Claus, though she didn't ask him for a Christmas gift.
“It’s a very nice parade. It’s something I look forward to every year,” said McCullough. “I’m thankful for the volunteers that we have that we can do this.”
The festival also featured a petting zoo with baby goats, donkeys and alpacas, a concert by the Schell's Hobo Band and opportunities for pictures with Spider-Man and characters from the movie "Frozen."