Hollydaze 15

Santa Claus high-five to 18-month-old Cooper Collins. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 18

Trevor Holicky pets a donkey at the Hollydaze petting zoo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Le Center decked the halls — or rather the Courthouse Park — with thousands of brilliant, colorful lights for the annual Hollydaze celebration.


Hollydaze 1

The Le Center American Legion and VFW Color Guard carry the flag through Le Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 2

Titans march in the Hollydaze parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 3

Tri-City United Le Center students wished the crowd a very Minion Christmas. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 4

Costumed paraders hand out sweets to attendees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 5

The Hollydaze parade kicked off the festive December season in Le Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 6

Realtor Lynnea Wetzel passes out keychains at the Hollydaze parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 8

Snoopy and Charlie Brown wished Hollydaze paradegoers a Merry Christmas. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 9

The whole Peanuts gang was featured in the Hollydaze parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 10

The Montgomery Fire Department flashes their lights in the Hollydaze parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 11

The Kolacky Days Queen and Princesses Alexis Hoefs, Elizabeth Odenthal and Kaia Krocak appeared as Alvin, Simon and Theodore of Alvin and the Chipmunks. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 12

Princess Elsa, Anna and Kristoff from the movie "Frozen" and Spider-Man marched in the Hollydaze parade and posed for pictures with kids. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 14

Santa Claus waves to the Hollydaze crowd from atop the Le Center Fire Truck. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 16

TCU Homecoming King Henry Schendel and Homecoming Queen Rhia Krautkramer were featured in the parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 17

Miss Shamrock Molly Closser (left) Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer (center) and Miss Irish Rose Allie Blaschko parade through Le Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 19

A Hollydaze attendee feeds the alpacas in the petting zoo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hollydaze 20

The Courthouse Park was lit up with holiday decorations for Hollydaze. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments