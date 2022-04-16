Volunteers Tallyn Meyer and Dylan Laird as well as Good Samaritan Society members Nichole Meyer and Kathy Biveau hold four of the over 250 curated easter baskets given out in the St. Peter Community Center. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Saturday morning in the Minnesota River Valley, Easter celebrations and activities were available for the children of several communities. In St. Peter, the Good Samaritan Society held indoor activities inside of the St. Peter Community Center, while the Le Sueur Lions Club hosted a traditional egg hunt in Legion Park.
Inside the St. Peter Community Center, the Good Samaritan Society of St. Peter partnered with local businesses to hand out approximately 260 Easter baskets and another 200 smaller treat packages to local children. With gym activities available for children to safely play indoors including a bounce castle, families were able to come by over a two-hour time span to collect the baskets that were crafted and handed out by the Good Samaritan Society employees and volunteers.
Also available for those who came by the event was the Easter Bunny who was present to take photos with the children as well as donuts courtesy of Dunkin Donuts for the parents and children alike to partake in.
As for the egg hunt in Le Sueur, the community braved the chilled air of the Southern Minnesota morning with the opportunity to gather their fill of over five-thousand eggs spread throughout Legion Park that contained candy as well as over one-thousand additional prizes including stuffed animals and buildable gliders.
With areas separated for the handful of age groups present, everyone was able to gather eggs safely and in a matter of minutes the park grounds which were littered with colorful eggs were pristine.
Also making an appearance in Le Sueur was the Easter Bunny once again who had some additional eggs for the children.
While both celebrations were different and unique, they both put smiles on the faces of the families participating, bringing a bit of spring cheer despite the slow start to the season.