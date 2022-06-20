Cherry Creek Days 1

The Saints Marching Band performs flag twirling in the Cherry Creek Days Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 2

The Saints Marching Band parades through Cleveland. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Rock concerts, reptiles and rows of parade floats visited Cleveland for the city's annual Cherry Creek Days Celebration.

Cherry Creek Days 3

The Saints Marching Band drummers tap away for Cherry Creek Days. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 4

Miss Cherry Pit Travis Robb wears a red sash and ruby tiara in the Cherry Creek Days Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

After back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and 2021, Cherry Creek Days was back in full swing on Friday and Saturday with two days of fun-filled events.

Cherry Creek Days 5

The Cleveland Clippers youth softball team threw pieces of candy for the parade crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 6

The Cleveland Church of Christ rode in an aquatic-themed float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. with a motorcycle roll-in by the American Legion Riders. Youths enjoyed dancing the night away in the town hall for the teen dance while Rock of Ages shredded in a street concert.

Cherry Creek Days 7

Cleveland residents known for their extravagant holiday decorations brought the Christmas spirit to the June parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 8

Kids wave as the Minnesota "Over-60" Band plays. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Community members woke up bright and early on Saturday to participate in the morning fun run and register for the corn hole tournament held outside the municipal liquor store. 

Cherry Creek Days 9

Representatives of Le Center Dental Clinic waved a large toothbrush and passed out freezies. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 10

The Le Center Area Fire Department advertises their 125th anniversary at the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Kids had their faces painted, played carnival games and made silly poses for the caricature artist at the kiddie carnival outside the She Shed before the arrival of RAD Zoo. The Medford-based reptile and amphibian zoo gave attendees an up-close look at scaly critters such as a baby alligator and a python.

Cherry Creek Days 11

Winco Inc. debuted their big dog float in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 12

Kids on foot and on rollerblades representing Winco toss candy to paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Crowds then gathered on Broadway Street to witness the Cherry Creek Days parade featuring appearances from fire departments across the area, local businesses and royalty, the Saints Marching Band, area royalty and more.

Cherry Creek Days 13

St. Peter Well Drilling parades through Cleveland. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 14

Nicollet Royalty Madelyn Rosin and Paige Madison greet the Cleveland crowd.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Paradegoers then dined pork chops, cheesy potatoes and coleslaw prepared and served by the Cleveland Fire Department and their support team. Cherry Creek Days ended on a high note with an 8 p.m. to midnight concert by country and classic rock band Buffalo Alice.

Cherry Creek Days 15

Rows of fire trucks from Cleveland, St. Peter, Le Center, Kasota and Elysian honked their horns and wailed their sirens in the Cherry Creek Days Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 16

The Cleveland Fire Department hoses down young paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 17

Kids in the back of the Cleveland Fire Department pickup were left soaking wet after asking to get sprayed with the fire hose. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days 18

Rad Zoo shows off a baby alligator in the Cherry Creek Days reptile show. (Courtesy of Cherry Creek Days)
Cherry Creek Days 19

Cleveland kids handle a live python at the RAD Zoo reptile show. (Courtesy of Cherry Creek Days)
Cherry Creek Days 20

Participants compete in the Cherry Creek Days Cornhole Tournament in the back of the Muni. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

