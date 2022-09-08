Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe

Kirk Litynski, of Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe, serves Community Education students some pizza. (File photo/southernminn.com)

For nearly 13 years, the Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe has been the go-to destination in Le Sueur for fresh, brick oven pizza, specialty cheeses and soft-serve ice cream. But on Aug. 25, Friendly Confines shuttered its doors for good.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments