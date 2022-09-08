For nearly 13 years, the Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe has been the go-to destination in Le Sueur for fresh, brick oven pizza, specialty cheeses and soft-serve ice cream. But on Aug. 25, Friendly Confines shuttered its doors for good.
The dairy dealer was a staple of the Le Sueur community since 2009 and was a major source of locally produced cheeses by Agropur and formerly the Le Sueur Cheese Company under the ownership of Davisco.
The establishment of Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe was pushed by Davisco and Le Sueur Cheese Company CEO Jon Davis. Before Agropur’s acquisition of the local cheese producer in 2014, Davisco built the local retailer after tearing down a building on Main Street to construct a new lab and office facility.
Customers quickly steered their attention to Friendly Confines upon seeing the retailer’s iconic, life-size fiberglass cows in baseball uniforms. The trio of helpful heifers sport the iconic jerseys of Brooklyn Dodgers’ Roy Campanella, Chicago Cubs’ Ernie Banks and Minnesota Twins’ Kirby Puckett.
