As the United States of America prepares to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the nation’s Independence Day, local communities are breaking out the floats and the fireworks to make it a July Fourth to remember.
Elysian
In the city of Elysian, the Fourth of July isn’t just a one-day event. The celebration stretches over five days, starting on Wednesday, June 30 with the Miss Elysian Pageant and Princess of the Lakes Pageant at 7 p.m at the fire hall.
On July 1, the Fire Department will begin a silent auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Attendees can also test their knowledge in a Medallion Hunt with a $100 prize. The first clue for the hunt will be posted at 6 p.m. on the tent power pole.
Visitors can then dance the night away with the Johnny Holm band from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for the Chamber Street Dance. Admission is $10 and joy rides are available between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A full day of competitions for kids and families are on the Saturday, July 2 schedule. Registration for the Kid’s Fishing Contest at Lake Francis Park begins at 9 a.m. Ages 2-6 fish between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and ages 7-12 fish from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bait and lunch is provided to competitors.
While kids are out on the lake, families can compete in the 10 a.m. bean bag tournament. Registration for the event is at 9 a.m.
The morning activities are followed by a cribbage tournament at 1 p.m. on Main Street, kid’s bingo at 2:30 p.m. in the Fire Hall and regular Bingo at 6 p.m.
The American Legion Post 311 will host a chicken feed at 5 p.m. before fireworks are shot from Lake Tustin Park at 10 p.m.
The all-day celebration continues on July 3, starting with a pancake breakfast between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Fire Hall. After having their fill, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities.
Between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. vendors will host a flea market on the Main Street Sidewalk while the 27th annual Elysian Car, Truck, Rat Rod, Motorcycle and Tractor Show runs from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Main Street.
Between 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. festivalgoers can enjoy live music under the tent by The Wendt Sisters and The Father’s Daughters. The Kid’s Power Pedal Pull is at 12 p.m. and he night ends with the Fireman’s Dance at 8:30 with music by Smokescreen.
The last day of activities is on the Fourth of July. Visitors can head out to Lake Francis to watch the boat parade at 11 a.m and then head over to the Fire Hall at 12:30 p.m. to watch the 36th annual Bob Childs Turtle Races. If attendees have a turtle of their own, they should be sure to register it by 12 p.m.
Face painting and balloons, as well as the Le Sueur County Historical Society Picnic on the Hill, run from 11 a.m. up until the 2 p.m. grand parade running through Main Street. An arm-wrestling competition under the tent immediately follows the parade and the fire department will end it’s silent auction at 4 p.m.
St. Peter
The annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is hitting the streets of St. Peter next Monday with the traditional parade on Washington Avenue, a wide variety of food and beverages, live concerts and, of course, the night-time fireworks show.
The event opens at 10 a.m. with the Fourth of July Parade led by Grand Marshals Bill and Thersea Shores on a horse-drawn wagon. Bill and Theresa Shores have served important roles in the community since moving to St. Peter in 1977. For approximately 30 years, Bill worked as a family medicine doctor while Theresa educated Little Saints pre-schoolers.
The doctor-teacher couple made a perfect pairing to honor frontline workers for this year’s parade, said St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Lee.
“Bill was the type of doctor who never punched out, he was always willing to go to the home of somebody who was sick,” said Lee. “I don’t think he ever got a Thanksgiving dinner with his family because he was always on call and off running and serving.”
“Theresa taught preschool Little Saints for many, many years so she’s very well known for that,” he continued. “They’re a very well known couple, and you see them bicycling all over town and exercising at the Community Center. They’ve touched so many lives and saved so many lives that they were just the natural choice for grand marshal.”
Stephanie Holden of River’s Edge Hospital has stepped up as parade captain this year, in charge of coordinating the 80-90 floats anticipated to drive through Washington Avenue. Among displays by businesses and community organizations, the parade is set to feature a multitude of entertainment units, including the St. Peter High School Marching Saints; the Govenaires; Schell’s Hobo Band; Mankato River Blenders; two shriner units and Sugarloom.
Following the parade, community members may gather at Minnesota Square Park for the national anthem and concert performed by the Govenaires and a flag presentation by the American Legion and VFW Color Guard.
From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. adults can grab a drink from the beer tent and, between noon and 4 p.m., chow on a wide selection of lunch options. Food vendors include: B Concessions, El Tacazo Mexican Delights; Habitat Hot Dogs & Brats; S&L Shakes; St. Peter Ambassadors’ grilled chicken; Greek Gourmet; Lola’s; and Lucky Lure Pizzeria.
The Gold Star band is returning to the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July to perform a mix of classic country and rock hits from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., presented by the St. Peter Lions Club and St. Peter Ambassadors. The band’s members consist of Brenda Wendt Kopischke, Lynda Kiesler, Gary Pfeifer, Howard Mock, Dave Bateman and Jim Kozan.
Little ones won’t be left out of the fun. St. Peter Recreation and Leisure is bringing a variety of kids’ games and crafts, as well as a kiddie express train, hula hoop contest and limbo contest.
The Fourth of July comes to an eye-popping finish at 10 p.m. as a final fireworks show is launched from the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
Lee is anticipating a large crowd for this year’s Fourth of July Celebration. Not only will there be a swarm of returning St. Peter High School graduates flocking to the event during the All-School Reunion, Minnesota Square Park has more space for vendors and is more accessible than ever thanks to the addition of the vendor plaza and new sidewalks.
“We think that will be a big draw. And the really big change is the sidewalks in the park,” said Lee. “That will definitely expand our crowd with more strollers and better mobility for everybody to be in the park. It’s great for wheelchairs, it’s great for scooters, and it’s just great for people who have a tough time walking on ground that’s not level.”