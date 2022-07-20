Proposed improvements along Ferry Street in Le Sueur as a part of the County Road 36 Improvements Project began on Monday, July 18.
The road will be closed from Main Street to Fourth Street for approximately 12-16 weeks. The intersections of Ferry Street and Main Street and Ferry Street and Fourth Street will remain open to traffic.
The intersection of Ferry Street and Second Street will remain open to the greatest extent possible when work is not actively happening within the intersection.
South Main Street remains closed from Smith Street to Second Street with the intersections of Main Street and Smith Street and Main Street and Second Street remaining open.
Local traffic and business traffic is being detoured along Fourth Street, Second Street and Smith Street.
Drivers looking to get to City Hall, or the police department should plan to utilize the parking lot and entrance off Second Street. Anyone who needs wheelchair access should enter the parking lot through the alley off Smith Street.
The regional detour will continue to utilize County Road 22 and County Road 115.
