For Tanya Johnson, fitness isn’t just about flexing your muscles, it’s also about flexing your mentality.
Johnson had struggled with her weight since childhood. After many ups and downs, she had reached her unhealthiest point in 2018 and was living with type 2 diabetes and worsening symptoms of hypertension. She decided it was time to make a change.
“What I didn’t realize going through my own personal journey is that it wasn’t just about how much you work out or how much you eat, it’s about changing that mindset to determine how I look at myself each day, how I live my life each day and making those decisions along the way,” said Johnson.
With the help of both physical and mental coaches, Johnson learned how to develop healthy habits and take control to make permanent changes to her lifestyle. After meeting her goals in her fitness journey, Johnson was eager to help others accomplish the same.
After becoming a certified fitness instructor and wellness coach, Johnson launched Fitmbs (FitMindBodySoul) in 2020, a professional coaching program focused on developing the mind, body and soul through an offering of virtual fitness classes through the pandemic.
“I had conquered diabetes type 2, so I wanted to teach others that do have those health challenges that it is possible that we can conquer those challenges and provide that support in a judgement-free atmosphere for people to come as they are and become their authentic self,” said Johnson.
In October 2022, Johnson took the next major step and opened up the Fitmbs fitness studio in downtown Le Sueur. Located at Suite B105 on the basement floor of Tiller + Main, Fitmbs features a team of in-person and virtual instructors leading a wide variety of fitness classes within the 3,000-square-foot studio.
The entrepreneur said opening the studio was part of her goal to provide a holistic model of fitness instruction for all kinds of people. Those who feel more comfortable at working out at home can continue to utilize the online virtual instruction, while those who are energized by group classes in a studio have the opportunity to enjoy the new space.
Fitmbs further offers wellness and performance coaching where clients can receive one-on-one instruction on setting and conquering personal goals and implement lifestyle changes.
In-studio, Fitmbs currently offers a strength fundamentals class for beginners, a strength fusion class for intermediate and advanced participants, a POUND class which combines drumming with a full-body workout through weighted drumsticks, a buttz and gutz class working out the core and glutes as well as hip hop tone and dance party classes.
Members can also access virtual and on-demand classes ranging from kickboxing to yoga, high intensity interval training, metabolic conditioning, Zumba and more.
“I believe we have an opportunity to change the fitness mindset of people. It really begins with our minds and how it isn’t just about what you see on TV or comparing yourself to others; it’s about identifying the beauty within yourself, so you can live a healthy life moving forward,” said Johnson. “We’re here for the long run, and we’re here to help make a long-term lifestyle change for people versus the quick fix.”