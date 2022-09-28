Helicopter landing

The Life Link III helicopter lands on the Le Sueur-Henderson football field. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

Helicopter landing

Dozens of onlookers aimlessly surveyed the Monday morning cloudy skies above the Le Sueur-Henderson High School football field. The silence was suddenly broken by the chopping sound of spinning helicopter blades in the distance. In excitement, students pointed their fingers in the sky, as the aerial vehicle came into view and descended onto the middle of the stadium.

Logan griffis helicopter

Life Link Nurse Logan Griffis allows students to climb into the cockpit of the emergency helicopter.
Helicopter 2

Students enrolled in Le Sueur-Henderson’s Emergency Medical Responder course got an up-close look at an emergency helicopter.
helicopter 3

Jen Hovick’s EMR class poses with Life Link emergency responders in front of the medical helicopter. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

