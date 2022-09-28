Dozens of onlookers aimlessly surveyed the Monday morning cloudy skies above the Le Sueur-Henderson High School football field. The silence was suddenly broken by the chopping sound of spinning helicopter blades in the distance. In excitement, students pointed their fingers in the sky, as the aerial vehicle came into view and descended onto the middle of the stadium.
Out of the shimmering, blue chopper stepped nurse Logan Griffis, paramedic Amanda Odegaard and pilot Les TenEyck, of the Life Link III emergency medical flight-team based out of Anoka. Once the blades came to a halt, students in Jen Hovick’s EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) class approached for a hands-on lesson about how flight first responders provide care.
“This is the third year that I’ve taught our EMR program here, and the students will become first responders in January, so we work on a lot of skills and knowledge they’re going to need to provide care, especially in a rural community,” said Hovick.
“By having this helicopter come in, the students have the opportunity to see how the care they are going to provide on the scene can be transferred to the helicopter and to a trauma center or a hospital.”
The Life Link III team responds to emergencies within an 80-90 mile radius of their home base in Anoka, acting as a critical method of transport for patients in rural areas to larger hospitals equipped to meet their medical needs in cases like cardiac arrest, severe injuries from car accidents and drownings.
Emergency helicopters are also called in to handle the cases ambulances can’t. Despite the small space inside the chopper, it’s equipped with a bevy of medical technology. Nurses and paramedics have access to a LUCAS chest compression device to assist with CPR, ultrasound equipment to detect internal injury and bleeding and can even perform surgical operations 3,000 feet in the air.
“It’s more like a mobile ICU,” said Griffis. “We’ve got the ability to replace airways and look at their heart to see how it’s pumping and provide blood products, which can be life-saving for trauma patients.”
EMR students had the opportunity to climb into the cockpit and the backseat of the Life Line III helicopter to see what operating out of an aerial vehicle looks like for themselves.
Odegaard noted that she herself got her start as a flight paramedic through an EMR class she took in high school. That class introduced her to what emergency flight responders do.
“It was a friend who said, ‘Want to take this EMR class with me and I had no idea,’ said Odegaard. “All I knew about was ambulances, and I wanted to be an ambulance driver. I had no idea.”
