The 2022 Le Sueur County elections were highlighted by a tight race to represent the Le Center, Waterville and Kilkenny communities on the County Board of Commissioners.
Voters in District 4 ultimately favored newcomer David Preisler over incumbent County Commissioner and former Le Center Mayor Lance Wetzel. By around a 90-vote margin, Preisler snagged 51% of the vote (1,174 total) to overtake Wetzel, who earned 1,086 votes.
Preisler is a Le Center resident and recently retired CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association.
In District 2, representing the city of Montgomery, Lexington Township, Montgomery Township, Ottawa Township and Sharon Township, County Commissioner Danny O'Keefe was re-elected with 81% of the vote (1,851).
Despite his recent death in a drowning accident on Oct. 4, Le Sueur candidate Dave Scheiber's name remained on the ballot and captured nearly 18% of the vote (403 total).
Commissioner Steve "Gump" Rohlfing, representing the city of Cleveland, city of Elysian, city of Kasota and Cleveland, Elysian, Kasota and Washington Townships in District 5, was re-elected unopposed with 2,726 votes.
