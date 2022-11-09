In a rematch from the 2020 race, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and challenger Tyler Kitsner faced off Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Craig retained her seat, winning 51% of the vote to Kitsner's 46%. She received 165,581 votes to his 148,478.
Craig was first elected in 2018, defeating then-incumbent Jason Lewis (R), 53% to 47%. She was re-elected in 2020 against Kistner, 48% to 46%.
This race received national attention from both political parties who threw millions of dollars into a heated advertising campaign that played out prominently on television.
Much attention was focused on the rematch, since, according to BallotPedia, this race was one of 89 congressional races that was decided by 10% or less in 2020.
Both Craig and Kistner were unopposed for their respective parties' nominations. Legal Marijuana Now party candidate Paula Overby qualified for the election but died on Oct. 5, 2022. Because Overby died after early voting had already began, her name remained on the ballot.
Before serving in the U.S. House, Craig worked as a journalist and in corporate communications and executive roles in the medical device industry.
