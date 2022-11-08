Le Center residents have chosen a new mayor to lead the city and elected two community members to the City Council.
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.
Le Center residents have chosen a new mayor to lead the city and elected two community members to the City Council.
Coming in just shy of 51% of the vote, City Councilor Christian Harmeyer was elected Mayor of Le Center in a threeway race with 397 total votes.
“It’s an honor to be voted Le Center mayor,” said Harmeyer. “I’ve been on the City Council for 10 years now and, working with the council we’ve had, it’s been awesome. I’m lucky we still have a couple people still on there. Collin Scott is still on there. Jenny Weiers is still on there, so we have a lot of good experience coming back and we just have to take these people that are coming back and the new faces to where we want Le Center to go.”
Receiving 317 votes, Councilor Colin Scott was the runner-up in the mayoral contest, earning 40% of the vote share. Tri-City United substitute teacher Suzi Ripp ranked third with 8% of the vote (66 in total).
The Le Center City Council featured a tight race between four candidates for two seats on the body. Le Center Police Sgt. Dan Steffen was the top vote-getter, receiving nearly 36% of the vote (492 in total). The retiring policeman will enter his first term on the council in January.
“I am glad to see a good turnout, whether I got elected or not, and to see people supporting their community,” said Steffen. “I guess it’s now on me to do the best that I can do for those who elected me.”
City Councilor Jennifer Weiers snagged re-election with 26% of the vote (357 total), narrowly defeating Le Sueur County Public Health Nurse Vanessa Holicky by just 27 votes.
“I’m excited to be able to serve the community again and try to get things passed that community members want and continue to make our city better,” said Weiers.
Business Development Representative Shawn Boyle ranked fourth in the contest, earning 189 votes (nearly 14%).
