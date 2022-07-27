The state’s major small business organization, the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB, presented Senator Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) with the Guardian of Small Business Award on July 25.
“Now more than ever, Main Street needs strong advocates in the Minnesota Legislature, and they have one in Senator Rich Draheim,” said John Reynolds, NFIB Minnesota State Director. “Rich earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award by working tirelessly for small business over the last two years.”
Draheim earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award with a 100% score on the NFIB Minnesota Voting Record for 2021-22.
The Guardian of Small Business Award is reserved for legislators who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners. Minnesota lawmakers who voted with small business on key issues 80% or more of the time during the 2021-22 legislative session earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.
Lawmakers are informed prior to key votes of consensus positions developed through NFIB’s one member, one vote policy and asked to support the priorities of small business with their vote. Key votes are recorded in the biennial NFIB Minnesota Voting Record and distributed to the more than 10,000 small businesses that belong to NFIB.
