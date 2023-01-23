Julie Thomas

Julie Thomas, owner of Doggie Styles on Main, brushes her Border-Aussie Sawyer. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Whether you have a tabby in need of a trim or want a new style for your spaniel, there’s a new groomer in town ready to throw pet owners a bone.


Doggie Styles on Main

Doggie Styles on Main opened in Le Sueur last November. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

