Whether you have a tabby in need of a trim or want a new style for your spaniel, there’s a new groomer in town ready to throw pet owners a bone.
Last November, Henderson resident Julie Thomas moved her pet-grooming services to 111 N. Main St. in Le Sueur and opened up Doggie Styles on Main.
Thomas is an animal-lover to her core and has surrounded herself with four-legged companions throughout her life. Her hobby farm in Henderson is currently populated with pets, including three Siamese cats, horses, chickens and a Border-Aussie mix and a standard poodle she keeps around the salon.
It was only natural that Thomas would become a pet groomer. At the age of 16, she took up a dog trimming and training class with the first dog she ever owned, a miniature schnauzer, and has been grooming ever since.
“I truly enjoy working with animals. I like to take care of them. I like to make sure that they’re clean and comfortable and have a good grooming experience,” said Thomas.
For many years, Thomas has been making the commute up to Eden Prairie. She finally had the opportunity to move her business closer to home when Emily Franco, owner of the Hair of the Dog grooming salon, exited her store. Thomas took over the business, moving into the same location in downtown Le Sueur and has tended to many of the groomer’s former clientele.
Thomas offers full-service grooming to dogs and cats, including baths, haircuts, nails and ear cleanings. Canines large and small as well as poodles and doodles are eligible for trims, though extra large dogs bigger than a retriever may not be able to be accommodated.
Appointments can last as short as five minutes for a simple nail trim or as long as two hours for a full grooming for a large-sized breed.
Doggie Styles on Main is equipped with a stainless steel dog tub for bath and blowout services, utilizing shampoo and conditioner. Thomas also performs hair and nail cuts on a high electric grooming table.
After their appointment, pets may be kept in an in-store kennel bank while waiting for their owners to pick them up. However, dogs can be kennel free upon request.
Thomas has many renovations in store for the young business. In the future, Thomas said she plans to install safety gates and update the space with a new paint job and facelift.
“I hope to provide a service and take care of the animals needs in the community,” said Thomas.