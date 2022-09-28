With early voting now underway, local voters can expect a flurry of campaigning and a deluge of advertising over the next six weeks, as Minnesota DFLers and Republicans both see a path to clear victory in the state’s high-stakes, polarizing midterm elections.
Voters this year will have the opportunity to choose the entire Minnesota Legislature, all statewide constitutional offices including the Governorship, and every seat in the U.S. House on the ballot, with the results set to dictate policy from taxes to public safety to education and healthcare.
Minnesota’s electoral history is something of a paradox, providing hope to both sides. On one hand, no Republican has won a statewide race in Minnesota since 2006, and the last Republican presidential candidate to carry the state was Richard Nixon in 1972.
Despite those streaks, DFLers haven’t been able to exert their control of state government. Just once in the last 30 years have voters chosen to pair a DFL legislature with a DFL Governor - and that arrangement lasted all of two years before Republicans retook the State House.
In 2020, Minnesota was the only state to elect a state legislature divided between Democrats and Republicans. The feat highlighted that to the extent Minnesota is a DFL-leaning state, the DFL’s advantage is tenuous, hardly invulnerable to a strong election for Republicans.
While neither party is able to take the state for granted, polarization appears to have rendered most of the electorate virtually immovable. As a result, both parties are now focused on winning over a dwindling number of true battleground seats.
Tight legislative races
In Greater Minnesota, most local legislative races are seen as safely Republican. A notable exception is in the newly rebranded District 18A, which contains Nicollet County and where Rep. Susan Akland will face off against her predecessor, Rep. Jeff Brand.
Akland defeated Brand by just 108 votes in 2020, even as President Biden and other DFLers carried the district. Defending a narrow majority in the House, the DFL is eyeing the seat as one where it can go on offense, particularly with Gov. Tim Walz likely to win it.
Most campaigns for legislature are low profile, focused on printed literature and doorknocking, often by the candidate themselves. Yet House District 18A has seen more investment than usual, with the House DFL’s campaign committee cutting ads for Brand.
Along with all other local legislative incumbents, Akland has a significant cash on hand advantage as of the most recent campaign finance report. That has enabled her to blanket her district with flyers touting her record in response to accusations of ineffectiveness and extremism from the DFL and Brand.
The DFL does enjoy healthy fundraising advantages in two Northfield area seats, the only other local races seen as potentially competitive. In District 58A, DFLer Kristi Pursell is hoping to win the seat currently held in effect by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.
The district is dominated by Northfield, a liberal enclave, but the presence of surrounding rural areas has made it somewhat competitive in recent years. In 2020, Lippert benefited from a heavy disparity in spending to defeat Republican Joe Moravchik by a fairly narrow margin.
The surrounding senate district, which has been formed in effect by combining the House Districts currently held by Lippert and Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, is more conservative, owing to the rural and exurban communities represented by Garofalo for nearly two decades.
Still, Northfield City Councilor Clarice Grabeau will provide the DFL with campaign experience and name recognition, at least in Northfield. Her rival, Dr. Bill Lieske, of Lonsdale, is a first-time candidate but one who has worked hard to boost his name recognition by knocking thousands of doors, said Rice County Republicans Chair Jim Flaherty.
Lieske weathered a primary challenge driven in part by his ties to Action 4 Liberty, a staunchly conservative outside group which has locked horns with the Republican establishment and challenged several incumbent legislators, generally with limited success.
CD2
At the federal level, one of the most hotly contested seats is Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. Represented by Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Prior Lake, it covers the southern Twin Cities metro and extends to the south, taking in Le Sueur County, the Lonsdale area and Northfield.
The district underwent some modifications in redistricting, shedding Goodhue and Wabasha Counties in favor of rural areas to the west. It remained virtually the same carefully balanced bellwether as before, having voted for President Trump in 2016 and President Biden in 2020.
The 2020 race between Craig and her Republican challenger, Tyler Kistner, burnished the District’s battleground credentials. The election’s result turned out to be the exact tipping point in the House - in exactly 217 seats, Democrats won by a larger margin than Craig, and in exactly 217 seats, Republicans won or lost by a smaller margin than Kistner.
Given such a result, it’s hardly a surprise that the race in Minnesota’s Second District is projected to see among the highest levels of outside spending of any in the nation this year. Defending such a slim margin of victory, Craig would seem to be highly vulnerable to even a moderately favorable year for Republicans.
Yet, even in a challenging environment for their party, the advantages an incumbent possesses can be formidable. Craig has certainly sought to make the most of them, with the most recent campaign finance report showing she enjoys a massive cash on hand advantage of about 8.5 to 1 over Kistner.
Even though outside spending may end up making up for much of the difference, retired Carleton College Political Science Professor Steven Schier noted that thanks to FCC regulations, advertising dollars spent by Craig’s campaign are likely to stretch further than those spent by outside organizations aligned with Kistner.
“A lot of national money will be coming in and buying up ads,” he said. “(The candidates) get the lowest rates.”
In order to counter Craig’s potential advantage in advertising, Rice County Republicans Chair Jim Flaherty said that his party is investing in shoe leather, with part time staffer having been brought in by the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee to focus on door to door and phone banking efforts in the Northfield area.
“The Democrat House candidate is a professional fundraiser, so she has lots of money,” he said. “We’ll be focusing on phone calls and door knocking everyone who’s a swing voter.”
In hopes of snagging crucial moderate and independent voters, both Kistner and Craig are now attempting to present themselves as the true option for middle of the road voters, while painting each other as unacceptably extreme.
Both candidates have sought to secure backing from crime-weary suburban voters by promising to support local police departments. Craig secured a major boost last week, picking up the coveted endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
That was a switch from 2020, when the organization endorsed Kistner. Highlighting the power of incumbency, as well as Craig’s prowess at utilizing it, the group noted that the congresswoman had backed several bipartisan bills to help law enforcement officers and their families.
In contrast to Craig, Kistner has sought to carefully portray himself as a candidate who will provide a “check” on Biden and tackle rising inflation by increasing American energy production. Yet it’s his stance on abortion that has come under particular fire from Craig and her allies.
Craig has accused Kistner of backtracking on a hardline abortion position, noting that he previously identified himself as “100% pro-life” on his website. Kistner now says he supports exceptions for rape and incest as well as the life of the mother and believes the final decision should be up to each state.
Hitting the issues
Even as they court middle of the road voters, St. Olaf Political Science Professor Christopher Chapp noted that Kistner and Craig have spent much of their campaigns seeking to gin up as much enthusiasm as possible from their base, knowing turnout differentials could be decisive.
Chapp noted that stirring up enthusiasm among the base is particularly important for Democrats. When midterm elections go from bad to worse for the President’s party, it’s often because a portion of the party’s base becomes disillusioned with the party’s performance.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade provided a flashpoint that galvanized many Democratic base voters, and unnerved even some Independent and Republican-leaning voters.
Rice County DFL Chairman Shawn Groth said that the Dobbs v Jackson Whole Women’s Health case has brought an energized group of volunteers to DFL campaigns. He said that other activists felt motivated to get more involved because they felt deeply concerned about the future of U.S. democracy in the wake of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Recent polling results, along with stronger than expected performances in special elections, including the First Congressional District special election in Southern Minnesota, have suggested that increased Democratic enthusiasm may be shifting the state of the race.
Going back decades, a midterm election has almost always spelled bad news for the party controlling the White House. The last time the “out” party hasn’t made major gains was in 2002, when President George W. Bush’s approval ratings remained elevated following 9/11.
With inflation at its highest levels in decades, President Biden’s approval rating stuck at unimpressive levels and violent crime increasing in major U.S. metros, 2022 was seen as unlikely to provide a welcoming political environment for Democrats until recently.
Chapp said he thinks it’s become increasingly possible for Democrats to defy traditional midterm dynamics. In addition to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs, he noted that the continued prominence of former President Trump on the political scene may limit Republican gains.
Above all, Chapp said that the election will ultimately come down to how voters feel about the economy. In this respect, he noted that low unemployment figures work in Democrats' favor, but high inflation numbers and elevated fuel prices very much do not.
Schier still views the election as the Republicans’ to lose. He warned that some pollsters have consistently underestimated Republican support, often because they poll too many Democratic-leaning college educated voters.