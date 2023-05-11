Le Sueur County staff is recommending the Board of Commissioners award the low bid for the proposed resurfacing of County Road 11 (Cordova Avenue in Le Center) following the board’s approval of the County Road 18 project.
County Administrator Joe Martin said county staff have opened and reviewed a list of four contractor bids for the proposed mill and overlay of County Road 11 from Hwy. 99 in Le Center to up north past city limits. The proposal also calls for the reclamation of a two-mile stretch north of town, to the intersection of County Road 32, south of Beiser Lake.
Highway Engineer Dave Tiegs will bring forth a recommendation to the commissioners on May 16, requesting they accept a $363,000 bid from Minnesota Paving and Materials in Mankato. The bid is over $100,000 below the engineer’s estimate of $496,000.
This would mark the county’s second significant summer road project to come in under budget, after the Board of Commissioners accepted a $4.5 million bid from Wm. Mueller and Sons on April 25 for the full-depth reclamation of County Road 18 (Dog Creek Road) at $450,000 below the engineer’s estimate.
The six-mile stretch between County Road 21 (Minnesota River Scenic Byway) in Kasota and County Road 15 (Lake Jefferson Road) is to receive a new bituminous surface built from the ground up and new aggregate shouldering.
The proposed County Road 11 project would be funded through a combination of funds from the local option sales tax and state aid, while the County Road 18 project would be financed by state and federal aid.
On May 2, the county advanced state aid construction funds to finance County Road 18, while approximately $2.2 million in federal grant money will be unavailable for the project until Oct. 1, 2023. State aid has been approved to cover project costs in advance and will be repaid by federal grant monies come October.
Construction on County Road 18 is scheduled to begin no later than July 10 and would start on County Road 11 by Aug. 7, if approved, and both are headed for substantial completion this winter.
Martin further stated the county will continue to work with the state of Minnesota on a third road project, which would construct a concrete roundabout on the four-way intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 28, north of Montgomery.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation initiative would further replace 1.2 miles of pavement on Hwy. 13 from Milwaukee Ave. to North Welco Drive in Montgomery and update sidewalks and pedestrian accommodations for ADA compliance.
In total, the project would cost $6.5 million shared between the state and Le Sueur County. Around 90% of Le Sueur County’s portion would be paid for through a Highway Safety Improvement grant, and the remaining 10% on the county end would be financed by state aid dollars.