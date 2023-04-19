Le Sueur County is returning thousands of dollars in grant funding to local cities, which may be used to rehabilitate residential homes in the cities of Le Center, Elysian, Waterville and New Prague.
The total $110,846 in funding originates from a $483,000 Minnesota Small Cities Development Program grant awarded to Le Sueur County in 2010 for the purpose of repairing 20 owner-occupied homes across the four communities.
The dollars were distributed to homeowners in the form of a 10-year deferred loan. If the homeowners did not sell or transfer their properties within the 10-year timeframe, the loan would become a grant and would not need to be repaid. But many of the recipients did vacate their residences, and returned $110,000 back to Le Sueur County.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Le Sueur County Commissioners voted to distribute the returned funds back to the respective communities they originated from so the cities could establish development programs of their very own. The cities of Le Center and Elysian were each awarded $21,000, the city of Waterville was given $50,369 and the city of New Prague received $18,477.
“It’s $21,000 that you can use to do basically your own sort of program,” County Commissioner David Preisler told the Le Center City Council at their April 11 meeting. “If you want to use that to deal with blight properties, loan it to people to do some fixes on properties. It’s fairly open ended, but it should be used to help fix things that are impacted.”
According to the county resolution, cities may use the funds for Small Cities Development Program grant eligible expenses which meet one of three federal objectives. A project must either benefit people of low or moderate incomes, eliminate slum and blight conditions or tackle an urgent threat to public safety.
The funds awarded to Le Sueur County came in the form of housing grants which are required to assist low or moderate income persons in rehabilitating local housing, but the Small Cities Development Program also distributes grants to improve or develop wastewater treatment facilities, wells and water towers and comprehensive grants to provide loans to local businesses to improve their buildings, address code violations and health and safety issues.
Le Center City Administrator Dan Evans said he was unaware of the incoming grant dollars until he and the Le Center City Council were notified by Preisler at the April 11 Council meeting. As a result, staff have yet to develop a plan for how the monies may be spent.