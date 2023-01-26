The Le Sueur County Highway Department kicked off the new year by requesting approval to advertise for bids for three potential road projects, including the construction of a concrete roundabout north of Montgomery.
On Jan. 3, Highway Department Head Dave Tiegs informed the County Board of Commissioners of three road projects in the Le Center, Cleveland and Montgomery areas were in the final design phases. The board unanimously approved Tiegs request to advertise bids for the projects once the design phase is completed.
In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Le Sueur County is planning to construct a concrete roundabout on the four-way intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 28, north of Montgomery. A snow fence is also to be installed at the northwest quadrant.
The initiative would also replace 1.2 miles of pavement on Hwy. 13 from Milwaukee Ave. to North Welco Drive in Montgomery and update sidewalks and pedestrian accommodations for ADA compliance.
In total, the project would cost $6.5 million shared between the state and Le Sueur County. Around 90% of Le Sueur County’s portion would be paid for through a Highway Safety Improvement grant, and the remaining 10% on the county end would be financed by state aid dollars.
Le Sueur County is also positioned to tackle two aging roadways. In Le Center, a proposed mill and overlay would cover County Road 11 (Cordova Ave.) from Hwy. 99 in town north past city limits. In addition, a two-mile stretch north of town, to the intersection of County Road 32, south of Beiser Lake, would be reclaimed and a new surface would be placed on the road.
On County Road 18 (Dog Creek Road), a six-mile stretch between County Road 21 (Minnesota River Scenic Byway) in Kasota and County Road 15 (Lake Jefferson Road) is proposed to receive a full-depth reclamation consisting of a new bituminous surface built from the ground up and new aggregate shouldering.
“It’s pretty evident that, if you drive those particular corridors, the surfaces are in need of rehab,” said Tiegs. “If you drive through town in Le Center, you’re dealing with a lot of potholes and patches and things of that nature. It’s overdue for a surface rehab.“
The proposed County Road 11 project would be funded through a combination of funds from the local option sales tax and state aid, while the County Road 18 project would be financed by state and federal aid. Tiegs estimated all three projects combined could cost up to $9 million. However, Tiegs said recent infrastructure bids in the region have been surpassing the estimates of county governments.
“I’ve visited with several other local entities, including some counties in our area, and they have seen bid prices approximately 30% higher than expected,” said Tiegs.
All projects, if approved, would be scheduled to launch this spring or summer, completed by winter.