A Montgomery man previously convicted of a felony is accused of making violent threats against police officers after being arrested in possession of a loaded magazine.
Edgar Ivan Martinez, 37, was charged with a two felonies for felon in possession of ammunition and threats of violence and faces a gross misdemeanor charge for a controlled substance crime in the fifth degree.
According to the charges, law enforcement pulled over Martinez and a passenger, Marco Antonio Vallejo, 28, while traveling northbound on Highway 13 on April 24. The officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search, locating 0.2 grams of field-tested methamphetamine.
Martinez and Vallejo were both placed under arrest for possession. During a search of his person, law enforcement located a loaded handgun magazine on Martinez, later determined to contain 10 loaded 9 mm rounds.
Martinez has previously been convicted of a felony in Texas in 2004 for burglary of habitation and a felony in 2005 for possession of marijuana.
While en route to the Le Sueur County Jail, law enforcement reported that Martinez made several threatening statements. An officer stated that Martinez said "they will end up like Tupy" in an apparent reference to deceased Montgomery Police Officer Bryan Tupy, and said "Be ready, you and your family.”