A man accused of threatening to stab a woman with knife caused over $1,000 of property damage in a standoff with Le Sueur Police according to the charges.
Branden Michael Burg, 28, of Mapleton, was charged with felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony first degree property damage on Dec. 27.
Le Sueur Police received a report from a local woman who said Burg was visiting for Christmas. After taking methamphetamine earlier that day, Burg had taken a small kitchen knife and began cutting his arms and legs on the apartment balcony.
According to testimony, the woman approached Burg asking him to drop the knife and come out off the balcony. Instead, Burg reportedly lunged at the woman and made a stabbing motion in her direction and told her he was going to stab her.
When police arrived at the scene at Le Sueur Meadows, Burg appeared to have barricaded himself on the balcony by placing a piece of furniture in front of the balcony door. He was observed throwing miscellaneous items and furniture off the balcony while pacing and screaming.
Police attempted to make contact with Burg from inside the apartment, but he refused to drop the knife and had stuck a plank between the balcony doors to prevent them from being opened.
Burg was then seen climbing on the railing of the balcony and ripping the siding off the building, one piece at a time. He also reportedly ripped off a light fixture and removed the balcony door screen.
The standoff continued as Le Sueur Fire and Ridgeview ambulance were called to the scene until a deputy reported seeing Burg throw the knife off the balcony.
After long negotiations, Burg was persuaded to come down the balcony via a fire department ladder. He was then handcuffed and transported in the Ridgeview Ambulance to Mankato Mayo Clinic’s emergency room. Medical staff confirmed the multiple cuts on Burg’s arms and legs were superficial and non-life threatening.
The Le Sueur Meadows property manager told police they wished to press charges for the damages to the apartment complex.
