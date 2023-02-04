A warrant has been filed for the arrest of a Le Sueur man accused of hoarding stolen firearms and engaging in a slew of vehicle break-ins.
Luis Eduardo Delgado, 30, was charged with a felony count of ineligible firearm possession, felony theft, felony criminal damage to property in the first degree and nine counts of misdemeanor vehicle tampering on Jan. 27.
According to court documents, Delgado is ineligible to possess firearms on account of a 2011 conviction for felony third degree assault in Nicollet County. His current whereabouts are unknown.
The Le Sueur Police Department had received a large number reports from the public reporting their vehicles had been damaged, broken into and had property stolen from them around Dec. 30.
On Dec. 30, the Le Sueur received a report from a resident that someone had stolen a change jar containing approximately $50 worth of loose change out of their Chevrolet Malibu. An officer at the scene observed coins scattered near the vehicle as well as blood on the door handle and footprints leading away from the car.
Police followed the footprints to other vehicles, starting with a Ford Escape. The passenger side window was shattered and the glove box was opened with papers strewn across the floor and seat, but nothing appeared to be missing.
The tracks continued to lead police to a Chevrolet Impala which had its passenger side window blown out and blood evidence left on the car, but it didn’t appear that anything was stolen.
The Police Department received numerous reports from that night. The owner of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze said their passenger side window was broken into and someone rifled through their possessions.
The owner of a Toyota Tundra advised a Go-Pro 10, valued between $500-600 was stolen from their vehicle alongside $50 in currency and a Gimbal accessory valued at $150. The owner provided police with video footage of the theft, which appeared to show a lone male with a thin build carrying a large bag or purse.
In addition, owner of a Ford F-150 reported their wallet was stolen from their vehicle as well as ice fishing equipment, their checkbook, a taser device, a ninja throwing star and at least six credit cards.
Police also responded to a couple who said someone entered three of their vehicles and stole a purse valued between $400-500. Blood was found on or inside all three vehicles.
The officer followed fresh footprints in the snow from the vehicles to Delgado’s address. Parked at the residence was a Black Chevrolet Equinox, matching the description of a vehicle belonging to a suspect who tried to use a Target card stolen from the F-150.
Law enforcement searched Delgado’s bedroom and reportedly found unsecured firearms in his closet alongside purses, gift cards, bank cards and driver’s licenses that did not match his identity.
Police also found a Ruger LCP .380 pistol previously reported stolen to the Mankato Police, a Springfield Armory 9mm reported stolen in Gaylord, and .223 caliber AR-15 with no serial numbers. Commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” due to its lack of numbering, the AR-15 was loaded with a 30 round clip. In addition, a .177 caliber BB gun was found underneath a pillow.
The driver’s license and personal taser device belonging to the owner of the Ford F-150 was also located in the room according to the criminal complaint. Bloodstained clothing and a large number of IDs and driver’s licenses were taken into evidence as well.