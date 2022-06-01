The race to represent Le Sueur County is heating up, as seven candidates have filed their bids to run for three seats on the Board of Commissioners.
As candidate filing deadlines closed on Tuesday, the contest to represent Le Sueur County District 4 appeared to be the most competitive. Four candidates are running for the office, triggering an Aug. 9 primary if three or more remain on the ballot by the July 5 withdrawal date. The top two finishers in the primary move on to the general election in November.
District 4 Commissioner Lance Wetzel currently represents the Cities of Le Center, Waterville, Kilkenny and Kilkenny, Cordova and Waterville Townships. Elected to the board in 2012 after serving as Le Center mayor, Wetzel once again filed his candidacy for re-election, but he faces competition from three other Le Center residents who filed their own bids.
Montgomery Chief of Police and Le Center City Councilor Nathan Hintz has launched a challenge for the seat. Elected to the Le Center City Council in 2018, Hintz announced he is not running for the council seat as he plans a move outside city limits.
David Preisler filed his candidacy after working nearly 28 years CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association and the Minnesota Pork Board.
Bob Emmers, a former member of the Le Center City Council and professional CPA also filed his intent to run.
In District 2, which represents the city of Montgomery, along with Lexington, Montgomery, Ottawa and Sharon Townships, incumbent County Commissioner Danny O'Keefe, of rural Le Center, faces a challenge from David Scheiber, of rural Le Sueur.
O'Keefe was elected to the county board in 2018 and is the owner of O'Keefe's Meat Market in Le Center.
Long-time County Commissioner Steve "Gump" Rohlfing, representing the cities of Cleveland, Elysian, Kasota and Elysian, along with Kasota and Washington townships, is running unopposed for re-election to District 5.
The remaining county offices on the ballot have candidates running unopposed. County Recorder Sharon J. Budin, County Sheriff Brent V.P. Mason, County Attorney Brent Christian and District 1 and 2 Soil and Water Supervisors Greg Entinger and Earl Traxler are all running for re-election uncontested.
State races
Le Sueur County's state and federal elections have been shaken up by new state and congressional boundaries set by a special redistricting panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
In the new layout, the near-entirety of Le Sueur County will fall under Senate District 22. The area also encompasses Belle Plaine to the north, most of Blue Earth County, including the cities of Madison Lake, Pemeberton, Good Thunder, Garden City and Lake Crystal (but not including Mankato), the eastern half of Watonwan County, western portions of Faribault County, including the cities of Blue Earth and Winnebago, as well as about three-quarters of Martin County, including the cities of Fairmont, Truman, Welcome and Sherburn.
Senate District 22 is distinctly redder than the former Senate District 20. During the 2020 election, Joe Biden received 34% of the vote share across cities and townships that now make up Senate District 22, compared to the 43% of the vote the Democratic presidential candidate earned in Senate District 20.
The more conservative district is a benefit to Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) who is running for re-election unopposed.
But there is competition to represent District 22B and Le Sueur County in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Freshman Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur) is vying for re-election against DFL nominee Marcia Stapleton, a 43-year resident of rural Le Sueur County and part-time family counselor at Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic.
In the Minnesota Governor's race, incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are seeking re-election. Republican nominee and Family Physician Scott Jensen is challenging Walz with former Vikings football player Matt Birk as his running mate. Former owner of Genesis Computers Chris Wright is backed by the Legal Marijuana Now Party with running mate L.C. Lawrence Converse.
Federal elections
Due to newly-drawn Congressional maps and the recent death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, residents of Le Sueur County are in a unique position to cast their ballots in two separate House elections.
On Aug. 9, voters in Le Sueur County may cast their ballots in the 1st Congressional District special election to replace Hagedorn.
Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger carried the DFL nomination with 64% of the primary vote. Brad Finstad, the former Minnesota Director of USDA Rural Development under President Donald Trump won a tight race for the Republican nomination against runner-up Rep. Jeremy Munson.
Also on the ballot is Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party candidate Brian Abrahamson of Luverne.
After the special election, CD1 will again be up for grabs in November, but Le Sueur County won't be participating in that race. New Congressional boundaries have reshuffled Le Sueur County into the 2nd Congressional District, starting in 2023.
In CD2, four-year incumbent Rep. Angie Craig (DFL) is squaring off against Republican 2020 challenger and reserve marine Tyler Kistner in a rematch. Joining the race is Legal Marijuana Now nominee Paula Ovelby.