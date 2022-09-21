The smell of brats on the grill and the sound of classic country and rock tunes drew scores of community members to the Le Center Ambulance Hall for the Department’s annual Family Fun Night.
Raking in approximately $10,000 each year, the celebration is the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance’s largest fundraiser. Funds are typically spent on EMS training and equipment for the all-volunteer team.
“We’ve got a such a strong supportive community, we definitely couldn’t do it without them,” Ambulance Director Stan Stocker remarked on the public turnout. “It’s really, really good. We have a lot of new faces.”
The array of activities at Family Fun Night was expanded this year, with the addition of a musical performance by acoustic pop duo Scott and Miranda Duban, of the band Shenanigans. Community members listened to tunes while taking in the warm weather outside the ambulance hall, dining on a meal of grilled bratwurst, chips, pie, popcorn, and cotton candy.
Kids eagerly chowed down their food, so they could enjoy the many fun-filled activities provided by the ambulance service. Not one, but two bounce houses were available to jump around in. Family members also challenged one another in games of Jenga and cornhole.
Le Center farmer Lonnie Boettcher arrived at the Family Fun Night with his mule-drawn antique wagon. Families climbed in the back for a chance to take a ride around town frontier-style.
There were plenty of prizes to win and take home between the silent auction and the raffle. Three lucky community members had their names drawn at the end of the night. Carolyn Mager won a freezer in the raffle, Tim Wolf claimed a weed eater and blower and Chuck Prosoki received a chainsaw.
“We have a really supportive community,” said Ambulance Volunteer Ashley Genelin. “That’s the one great thing about small towns. Everybody is super friendly and supports one another.”
