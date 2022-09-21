FF Night 1

Families sit outside the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Hall and listen to music by Shenanigans at Family Fun Night. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

The smell of brats on the grill and the sound of classic country and rock tunes drew scores of community members to the Le Center Ambulance Hall for the Department’s annual Family Fun Night.

FF Night 2

Miranda and Scott Duban of Shenanigans perform well-known favorites at Family Fun Night.
FF Night 3

Families play bags at Family Fun Night.
FF Night 4

Lonnie Boettcher takes out a group of kids on a mule-drawn wagon ride.
FF Night 6

Juan Zamora, left, and Max Zamora play a game of Jenga.
FF Night 7

Lonnie Boettcher offered rides on his mule-drawn wagon.
FF Night 8

Logan Pumper, front left, celebrated his first Family Fun Night as a trained EMS worker with Andrew Schmidt, back left, Natalie Pumper, front right, and Carter Fennell, back right.
FF Night 5

Family Fun Night is the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Service’s largest fundraiser.

