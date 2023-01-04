With three weeks passing since the disappearance of rural Cleveland resident Shawn Michael Mooring, a group of community members stepped up to help in the search.
The 25-year-old was last seen leaving his family’s farmhouse in Cleveland Township on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Mooring had been struggling with his mental health and left his home in a pair of sandals, with his cell phone behind.
Since Mooring first went missing, the Le Sueur County has conducted three separate searches of the farm property and surrounding areas. Law enforcement has investigated social media accounts and followed up on tips from the public, but as of Jan. 4 investigators haven’t found any leads on Mooring’s whereabouts.
“Right now, we have no evidence pointing us in one direction or the other, and we will continue to investigate the matter,” said Chief Deputy Nick Greenig.
News of Mooring’s disappearance spread rapidly throughout the area, eventually reaching the ears of an old family friend, Lorraine Edwards. While browsing Facebook, the St. Peter resident came across a post from her former colleague and Mooring’s mother, Andrea Torraville-Hankins.
Many years ago, the two had worked together at River’s Edge Hospital before losing touch. Torraville-Hankins’ post about her missing son resonated with Edwards, herself a mother of a son Mooring’s age, and she immediately reached out to see how she could help.
“We called each other, and I found out she hadn’t been included in any of the previous searches, and I said, ‘Should we get a search together?’” Edwards recalled. “She said she didn’t know where to begin, so I said ‘Don’t even worry about it; I’m going to take it from here.’”
Edwards then reached out to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office for any direction they could give on the search. But outside of mapping areas they’ve already searched, there was little information that could narrow down Mooring’s location.
“Right now, it’s like a needle in the haystack,” said Edwards. “We don’t know where he went, nothing that could help.”
After meeting with the Sheriff’s Office, Edwards announced her plans to launch a private search party on Facebook. The response was overwhelming. Her post was shared over 100 times and Edwards quickly garnered a team of 30 volunteers to participate on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Community members, ranging from friends of the family to complete strangers, arrived at the designated meeting spot, the Church of Christ in Cleveland, dressed head to toe in heavy winter gear and reflective vests. Many brought walking sticks, snow boots and snow shoes in preparation for a full day of searching.
“I was just overwhelmed with how many people showed up. The majority of them didn’t know the family, they had just seen the post on Facebook and took time out of their day to help the family,” said Edwards. “It was very heartwarming that there are still people in the world like this with the way the world is right now.”
Two volunteers even brought a drone to help with the search. One of the pilots, Sam Voight, said he knew Mooring in high school as a friendly and outgoing classmate.
“I wanted to do anything that could possibly help him,” said Voight. “Me knowing him in high school, I wanted to help his family get the answers.”
Volunteers developed a plan at the Church of Christ before spreading out, covering around a four mile radius of the Hankins farmhouse. Over the next five hours, the search party trekked through the snow, investigating ditches and surrounding public lands. Edwards instructed participants to look out for any article of clothing Mooring was last seen wearing, including a white colored shirt, blue jeans, a gray colored vest and white socks and sandals.
The layers of snow on the ground made collecting any trace of Mooring difficult. Party members reported any clues they could find, but any potential leads came up short. A bone in the snow was found to belong to a deer and a article of clothing discovered by the search party was confirmed by the family to not belong to Mooring.
While the results of the search were disappointing, Edwards isn’t backing down. Once the snow melts, Edwards said she would be willing to organize another search.
As the investigation into Mooring’s disappearance continues, Edwards asked community members to stay vigilant and check any security camera footage they might have from the night Mooring went missing.
She added that Mooring’s disappearance is a reminder of the importance of helping others struggling with their mental health.
“If we see a friend or a loved one in crisis with mental health, reach out to the appropriate people, follow up on that,” said Edwards. “We need to make sure people are taking care of mental health seriously just as if they were high blood pressure, diabetes or any other health condition.”
Anyone who has seen Mooring or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office at 507-357-4440.