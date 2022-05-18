A group of local community members is bringing a new vision to the Le Sueur Farmers Market in hopes of drawing a variety of vendors, live musicians and outside visitors into downtown Le Sueur.
The upcoming Farmers Market season opener on Saturday, May 28 will serve as a relaunch for the annual tradition. While the Farmers Market has spent the past few years in the parking lot outside Chabelitas and Pizza Ranch, in summer 2022, the event is coming to the street.
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., between May 28 and Oct. 29, a half block of North Second Street down to the intersection with Bridge Street will be closed off from traffic to make room for sprawling rows of local producers and craftsmen.
Local sellers currently registered with the Farmers Market will not only be offering produce, like eggs, canned goods, baked goods, garden goods and spices, but also original artwork, beaded jewelry, flowers, potted plants, seed starts and hand woven tapestries. As the summer season continues, the Farmers Market intends to add more registered vendors and product offerings.
“A couple vendors have been here for 20 years, and some are brand new this year. There’s a long history and newbies,” said Market Coordinator Natalie Eckstein.
Eckstein began selling products at the Farmers Market years ago to meet people in town. Now, the market coordinator is rebranding the Farmers Market with the help of community members Adam Koble, Terry and Colleen Johnson, Kathleen Palmer and Alice Fahey.
The group of friends and neighbors bonded over their shared desire to see a bustling downtown area and launched Visit Le Sueur, an up and coming community organization dedicated to bringing tourism to the city.
“We want to use Visit Le Sueur to put on community events and drive tourism into our downtown by bringing out the identity of Le Sueur and telling that story and sharing what we have here,” said Koble. “[Le Sueur] already had the Farmers Market, and now we want to elevate it slightly and put that message out and bring people in, and that’s good for the whole downtown.”
This season, the group aims to provide a more inviting and structured environment for vendors and the public. To encourage as much local participation as possible, there are no fees for sellers to register with the Farmers Market.
“The idea is to pull people in from the valley. There are so many people in the valley that sell farm goods, vegetables, that create crafts and so many historical traditions,” said Kathleen Johnson. “If we can get them all in one place people can continue to see those traditions.”
Set in the North Second Street corridor, the market will be highly visible to people entering the city off Hwy. 169. The group’s plan to bring live music to the Farmers Market is also sure to attract attention.
“A lot of new businesses are opening,” said Terry Johnson. “It’s one of those things where we’re going to get people coming down and walking through and seeing what’s down here.”
The Le Sueur Farmers Market also bears an all new logo and signage financed by a grant from the Le Sueur Community Foundation.
The rebrand will be celebrated at the season opener with a special ribbon cutting held by the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce.
At this time around seven or eight different vendors are registered with the Farmers Market and no live musicians are yet scheduled for the season opening. But as the season continues, the goal is to include a rotation of around 15 vendors per market so that there’s always something new each weekend.
“We have seven or eight now, they may not all be here the first day, but things are going to grow and people are going to see it,” said Colleen.
“We’re still reaching out to people on our list of prospective people that don’t even know it exists yet,” Koble added. “Hopefully it will grow quickly.”