Fall is coming to an end, but golf season doesn’t have to, thanks to a new addition to the Le Sueur Community Center.
Tee time can happen anytime at the Community Center’s new state-of-the-art TwoVision golf simulator by Golfzon. Through the use of high speed motion-tracking sensors, a multi-terrain mat and 24-position swing plate, the technology aims to provide an immersive simulation of golfing at over 200 virtual courses from around the globe.
Players entering the Community Center’s former racquetball court will be immediately surrounded by the recently-installed simulator. The virtual courses are displayed on a large backdrop around 10-feet tall, several feet back from where the user swings their club.
When a ball is loaded up on the tee, players swing like they would on the golf course, knocking the ball against the backdrop. Motion sensors are positioned to strength of the user’s hit and instantaneously replicate on the virtual course. While the virtual ball travels through the air, the physical ball slides down from the backdrop toward a gutter underneath the platform the player is standing on. By the time the virtual ball hits the ground, the next ball is already loaded up on the tee.
“As soon as you hit the ball another tee is going to pop up. So the play is faster than regular outdoor golf,” said Community Center Manager Allison Watkins. “You’re obviously not walking or driving to the ball; it’s just popping right up for you.”
One of the most distinctive immersive features of the simulator is how it approximates the feel of the golf course. Players stand on a 24-position plate, which automatically adjusts to different angles to replicate the elevation of the course being played. If the ball is at the top of a hill, for example, the player’s feet will be positioned at a slightly lower elevation than the ball.
The simulator also replicates the terrain of the virtual course with multi-textured mats on both the right and left of the player to accommodate both right-handed and left-handed golfers. When players are on the fairway, it’s a smooth swing on a flat striped mat. But if the ball is in the rough or a bunker, golfers must place their ball on a textured patch which slows down their club.
Those thinking they can cheat their way out of a bunker by placing their ball on the fairway are out of luck. The system can detect when the ball is being played off the correct terrain. If a player attempts to hit off the fairway while trapped in the sand, the game will add points to their total.
The virtual courses are all based on holes from around the world. Golfers can visit Pebble Beach, St. Andrews Links and the PGA National all from the comfort of the Community Center.
While playing, users can observe the speed of the wind, their distance from the hole and adjust their in-game position with a directional pad on the floor to plan out their swings. Wind speed is customizable; allowing players to choose if they want to play on a calm course or test their skill in the elements.
The simulator also delivers feedback to the player. Sensors record the speed of the user’s club, the spin on the ball and will play back a recording of the player’s swing after each hit.
“If you’re really into golf and want to know those things, you can look those up. If you’re out there hitting and hacking away, you can ignore all that too. It’s got a wide range of possibilities for any type of user,” said Watkins.
The user’s stats are all recorded by the simulator and be accessed remotely with a phone app should a player want to learn about how they can improve their game.
“We’re hoping to get lessons for people in the winter time too so during a season when there’s not usually golf, they can improve their game,” said Watkins.
A golf fitness class for experienced golfers interested in improving their game will get the first look at golf simulator on Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. in partnership with Inspired Athletix. The class is free to join.
On Friday, the Community Center will open the TwoVision Golf Simulator to the general public. The facility will be hosting contests to give the community an opportunity to try out the technology.
Starting Saturday and Sunday, the golf simulator will be open to rent. Use of the golf simulator won’t require a Community Center membership. Customers will be charged by the hour, $60 during peak hours and $50 during non-prime hours. Users may bring a party of up to six players at no extra cost.
If customers don’t have a group, they can still compete against others online. Golfers may even play in official Golfzon tournaments for a chance to win prize money. The Community Center also aims to set up its own local tournaments in the future.