On Sept. 27, Le Sueur County became the latest area to join and increasing number of cities and counties throughout Minnesota imposing temporary bans on the sale of the THC edibles.
The one year moratorium on the sale of cannabinoid products passed by the Le Sueur County Commissioners puts a temporary hold on the recent statewide legalization of hemp-derived THC-infused food and drink throughout Le Sueur County townships. Cities are not affected by the county moratorium, but may issue their own.
The move follows similar moratoriums enacted in cities throughout Le Sueur County including Le Center, Elysian, Montgomery and Cleveland amid a lack of guidance from the state of Minnesota on how to regulate cannabinoid products following the law's passage in June.
"There is no regulatory framework. The state of Minnesota did not give local units of government any framework for regulations and no framework for permitting," said County Administrator Joe Martin.
The Minnesota state law enacted in June permits the sale of products with no more than 0.3% THC and no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving to people at least 21 years old.
Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. The compound, when derived from hemp, was previously sold in Minnesota at 0.3% THC, but the new law now permits businesses to sell THC-infused food and drink. Delta-9 is found in marijuana, as well, in much higher quantities than in hemp, but the Minnesota law still bans the sale of delta-9 THC derived from marijuana.
Localities may adopt their own regulations on top of the state's and have up to one year to impose a moratorium for the purpose of drafting new rules. Under the moratorium, permitted residents may continue to grow hemp but they cannot manufacture or sell it in the form of THC edibles.
"We can't police it without any regulations of our own and it takes a while to develop regulations and ordinances," said Martin."We're hoping the state would give us model ordinances or put some regulations in place, but if not, the county will have to develop their own ordinances to control the sale and potential production."
Within the text of the moratorium, Le Sueur County further cited the risk cannabis poses to adolescents' brain development. Though THC edibles can only be legally sold to people 21 or older, the county pointed to instances of cigarette and alcohol sales to minors to showcase the need to for local regulatory framework.
For the next 12 months, Le Sueur County could study and draft new licensing requirements and rules for sellers and restrict the sale of THC edibles to specific zoning districts.
"We'll spend these next 12 months evaluating what is going on with regulations and see if the state of Minnesota hopefully puts some parameters in place for counties and cities to follow," said Martin.