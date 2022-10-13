210729 sph spt pickleball group

A group of four mid-match, playing pickleball at Veterans Park in St. Peter. Cleveland is considering the addition of new pickleball courts on campus, but the project is likely to be delayed until spring. (File photo)

After receiving a request from students interested in taking leadership in their community, the Cleveland School Board agreed in a work session on Tuesday to initiate plans to add student representation to the body.

