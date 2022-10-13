A group of four mid-match, playing pickleball at Veterans Park in St. Peter. Cleveland is considering the addition of new pickleball courts on campus, but the project is likely to be delayed until spring. (File photo)
After receiving a request from students interested in taking leadership in their community, the Cleveland School Board agreed in a work session on Tuesday to initiate plans to add student representation to the body.
“These are seniors who expressed interest in doing what other schools do, which is having student representation on the Board,” said Superintendent Brian Phillips. “They’re non-voting but they get to sit and come to Board meetings and they’re engaged in conversation when the Board wants to know about how students feel.”
The Superintendent proposed that students could be selected by administration, but the process could eventually develop into elections held by the senior class to vote for a classmate to represent them on the School Board. Three or four seniors could potentially be elected, Phillips added, and could attend Board meetings in pairs or rotate responsibility.
The School Board was receptive to the idea and unanimously agreed to put a measure on the agenda for the next meeting detailing a new process to put students on the Board.
Pickleball pause
Cleveland Public Schools is exploring options to resurface its tennis courts into pickleball courts that would be accessible to both students and the community. Due to recent hurdles, the project is likely to be moved to a spring start date.
The Cleveland City Council recently approved an up to $10,000 pending donation toward paving a set of three pickleball courts on the Cleveland Public School grounds, but also requested the School Board receive more quotes from contractors for the project.
The School District had received a proposal from Pro Track and Tennis, Inc. to install three courts at a cost of $32,000 with an option to add pickleball net post systems to the court at an additional $13,000. Superintendent Phillips informed the Board he reached out to other contractors, but since the resurfacing season is closing he did not receive many responses.
One Twin Cities consultant was able to make the trip down to Cleveland to examine the condition of the tennis courts, but they suggested the project would be more comprehensive than the administration was anticipating.
“He’s guessing because of the damage on the tennis courts, there’s no paper barrier underneath that concrete, he suggested we rip the whole thing up and start over,” said Phillips. “I said, ‘Well that’s going to add up very quickly. Is there another option?’”
The alternative, suggested by the contractor, is to lay two inches of asphalt over the top of the courts and surface new pickleball courts on top of the new layer, which Phillips said “sounded more doable.” The district has yet to receive a quote from the contractor in the coming weeks.
