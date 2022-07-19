For the second year in a row, Cleveland Public School is facing a major budget deficit. If the trend continues, Cleveland administration raised concerns that an operating levy increase may be necessary to offset district debts while preserving the district’s slate of new programming.
On Monday, July 18, the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year projects a $360,000 shortfall amid unanticipated demand for classroom space and additions to staffing.
Between the price of maintaining a new wing to the building and the whirlwind of new educational programming — including the Ag/Tech lab, STEM lab and makerspace — school expenses have risen following the passage of the $19.5 million referendum.
Those programs are bringing in new students and thus new revenues to the district. Though the rising enrollment is meeting the district’s expectations, what Cleveland didn’t expect is how much of that growth would be concentrated in the youngest grade levels.
“We were expecting the growth to be over all of the grades, but the expansion has been in kindergarten, first and second grade,” said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips.
To keep class sizes small, the school district hired three new teachers and split the lower grade levels into three kindergarten classes, three first-grade classes and three second-grade classes. However, the building isn’t set up for these sections.
“We’ve scrambled to figure out where to go with kids for these classrooms,” said Phillips. “What we’re looking at now is, because we’ve run out of space, next year the School Board will have to look at setting a section enrollment number.”
If the School Board chooses, student enrollment for lower grade levels could be capped, so K-2 classes can be split into two sections. This could both resolve the current space issues and prevent upper grade levels from being split into three sections as the students grow up.
In addition to the unanticipated costs of hiring three new teachers, Cleveland added school nurse and guidance counselor positions to the payroll to assist students with their physical mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
These expenses were taken on in conjunction with declining tax revenues. Last year, the School Board cut the tax levy by 3.2% by allowing a recurring property tax levy to expire. The district’s losses amount to approximately $40,000 annually.
The decision to drop the levy came as the property tax was up for renewal in a referendum. Renewing the levy would not have raised taxes (just kept them the same), but board members feared the community would reject the renewal after a 2020 referendum to raise the levy was opposed by 62% of voters.
Cleveland Public School still has a large financial cushion built up for years to offset the costs of expanding the district, but recent budget deficits are eating it away. The district held a $1.9 million general fund balance at the end of 2021, but by the end of 2022, it’s projected to fall to $1.5 million. The $360,000 deficit for 2022-23 would cut it down to $1.2 million.
Phillips indicated the sustainability of the general fund would be clearer after the district audit is completed this fall. If the school district isn’t equipped to keep up with the budget deficit, Phillips said the district may ask voters to support an operating levy increase in fall 2023.
“We’ve created all these new programs; we have a makerspace, elementary music, Ag/Tech. All these programs are doing great, and the teachers are doing wonderful things for our students. These are programs we want to keep,” said Phillips.
“We may, I say may, if we continue to show a deficit, we may have to go back to the voters to ask for, not only a renewal, but a slight increase to deal with wanting to keep these programs we’re offering to our students,” the Cleveland Superintendent added. “I would anticipate the conversation will go that way, because we are seeing a budget that grew faster than we were able to handle. We need our student numbers to go up, but we also need them spread out over our grades.”
Cleveland School Board members were resistant when approached about a potential operating referendum to finance additional classroom space and existing programming during their June meeting.
“We passed the first referendum telling people we weren’t growing the school to an extended amount; we weren’t going to be coming back asking for classroom sizes because of kid sizes,” said board member Nancy Heldberg. “To even consider that option, I think, we’re going to lose community support completely. I think we would have more support doing a bus garage, not that that’s going to pass either.”
Board member Scott Miller suggested the school may need to consider cutting some of new programs, rather than raise the operating levy.
“Some of the new things we’ve brought on might have to go away too,” said Miller. “The FFA program has been a big hit, and that may be the trade off if we can’t continue to balance having new kids and supporting those programs and not having enough kids to support what we’ve got. Something has to give somewhere.”