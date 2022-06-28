Next school year, students at Cleveland Public School will be able to plant, grow, sell and cook their own vegetables utilizing a new greenhouse now standing in the north parking lot.
Plans for the greenhouse were approved by the Cleveland School Board all the way back in February 2021 after Cleveland AgTech teacher Kelly Susa won an $87,000 grant to turn her dream of hands-on agricultural learning into a reality.
A concrete foundation for the greenhouse was laid last month and, at the June 20, 2022 School Board meeting, Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips announced electricians had nearly finished working on the structure.
The facility was delivered to Cleveland as a kit and assembled by a construction crew. The cost of the greenhouse and its assembly is fully covered by the Future Ready CTE grant from the South Central Service Cooperative.
"[Susa's] done a phenomenal job going after this grant, working with industry partners and working on figuring out a way to save a little money," said Phillips.
The 24-by-48-foot greenhouse was placed at the edge of north parking lot. While it covers enough space for four to five parking spaces, it doesn't interfere with any current parking. Right behind the greenhouse, Cleveland erected a 20-foot-by-30 foot shed that acts as a storage facility and a space for students to plant seeds.
In her presentation to the School Board, Susa said the greenhouse would provide a hands-on experience to teach kids all about the growing process, including managing climate control, irrigation, routine and minor maintenance.
Students will also partake in the entrepreneurial side of agriculture. The new greenhouse based curriculum allows students to decide which plants to grow and manage fall and spring plant sales.
Solar panels approved by the Cleveland School Board in July of last year will also finally be installed on the rooftop of the new wing, starting this fall.
Cleveland is no stranger to solar power and already uses a solar garden subscription to keep its main building running. But when the opportunity came to power the new building, Superintendent Phillips wanted to bring solar panels directly to the school.
Not only do the solar panels bring green energy to the school, they also bring new educational opportunities to students, who will be able to monitor the energy flow of the panels.