Facing public demand from parents and teachers to keep class sizes low, the Cleveland Public School Board issued a new class size policy and put a halt to open enrollment for kindergarten at a May 15 meeting.

Cleveland Public School Board voted to halt open enrollment in Kindergarten after setting new limits on class sizes. (File photo)


