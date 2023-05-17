Facing public demand from parents and teachers to keep class sizes low, the Cleveland Public School Board issued a new class size policy and put a halt to open enrollment for kindergarten at a May 15 meeting.
Interest in Cleveland Public School has taken off since the district received a 65,000-square-foot addition of new classrooms and facilities in 2021 and a whirlwind of new programming supported by a $19 million referendum passed in 2018.
But for many Cleveland parents who value the school’s small class sizes, the district has become a little too successful in appealing to families outside the community.
Before the 2022-23 school year, the district faced an unpredictably high influx of students in the lowest grade levels, which led Cleveland to hire three new elementary teachers and split the lower grade levels into three-section kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade classes.
However, the school building wasn’t constructed with three class sections in mind and the setup put pressure on Cleveland administrators to find space.
And interest in the school isn’t waning.
As the district projected an incoming Kindergarten class of 63 students, several parents and faculty members approached the School Board urging them to keep class sizes low.
“We need to explore whatever options we can to maintain those class sizes; that’s what makes Cleveland a community school,” Nick Smith, a parent of a Cleveland first-grader told the district at their April School Board meeting. “I don’t know with open enrollment if we have options to say yes or no to it, administration would know more on that, but putting the needs of the current students, current families that have been here above those open enrolling into it. I’m not trying to exclude anyone, but I think it’s fair to put our kids first on here and maintain the class sizes …”
Cleveland preschool teacher Lynell Rohlfing addressed the board as well, saying teachers would be willing to put in the work to maintain Cleveland’s class sizes.
“I know space is one of the biggest issues, but teachers are willing to be flexible. When I first started here, I taught the core classes, and I was half-time first grade, and the next year second grade, and I taught reading and math and then preschool in the afternoon,” said Rohlfing. “I know teachers would greatly appreciate having small class sizes versus having the perfect classroom or whatever. They’re flexible, adaptable and it’s so important for the students and the teachers and for everyone to get the attention they deserve.”
Following the public response, Cleveland School Board members held a work session May 8 to develop a new class size policy, which was issued at its regular board meeting on Monday.
The policy sets acceptable class size ranges of 17-20 students in K-2, 18-22 students in grade 3, 20-25 students in grades 4-6, 15-32 students per class period in grades 7-8 and 15-33 students per class period in grades 9-12. Where appropriate, the policy makes room for larger class sizes in courses like band, choir, physical education and advanced placement courses.
The School Board also carved out exceptions for situations in which financial constraints may limit the district’s ability to maintain low class sizes. If a targeted range can’t be met, the board must limit excess enrollment to 15% beyond the class limit until all other budget areas have been evaluated.
“We’ve looked through this pretty extensively to make sure these numbers are acceptable from many angles and to ensure these numbers are acceptable from financial and education angles and being responsible with those,” said School Board member Andy Jindra.
But one grade level, kindergarten, is projected to slightly exceed the class ranges. With 63 students signed up for next school year, each kindergarten class would have 21 students.
In response to the influx of kindergartners, the School Board voted to close open enrollment for families who don’t currently have a student attending the district.
To ensure such class sizes are feasible, the School Board agreed to hire another elementary school teacher to support three class sections in K-3. What grade the new teacher will instruct was unspecified and left to Principal Scott Lusk and the elementary faculty to discuss.
The move shoulders new staffing costs onto Cleveland Public School, as Superintendent Brian Philips predicts the district will enter a deficit in the 2023-24 school year. The district hasn’t yet crunched the numbers on how the influx of new financial support from the state, as well as the new costs created by mandates, will impact the school’s finances.
“I think, going forward, we’re going to have to figure out how to balance [student] numbers with budgets and obviously space, because we’re running into a point where we’re carving out more space for next year, but beyond that, it’s going to be interesting,” said Philips. “It’s a good problem to have is how we look at it. We love the idea that we’re adding programs instead of cutting programs right now.”