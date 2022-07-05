A Cleveland man was tasered after allegedly threatening to attack a Cleveland police officer.
Jesse Charles Webster, 45, was charged with two felony counts of threats of violence, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Cleveland Police were reportedly dispatched to a Cleveland residence on a report that Webster was shouting and waving his arms in the air outside the home. When police arrived, they could reportedly hear Webster yelling inside the building. Webster allegedly shouted rude, profane remarks in response to the officer's inquiry.
Police reportedly cleared people out of the building to allow Webster to calm down, but neighbors communicated to police around 20 minutes later they could still hear him shouting outside.
The officer returned approximately 40 minutes after first arriving at the residence and could still hear Webster yelling. The officer told Webster to stop, but the defendant allegedly responded by advancing toward the officer and threatening to fight them.
The officer told Webster to stop, but the defendant repeated himself. According to the criminal complaint, the officer drew his taser and pointed it at Webster, warning him to stop and get down on the ground. Webster allegedly continued his approach and the officer shot the taser on his right side.
Webster then bent over and lunged toward a small garage door which snapped the taser wires. He allegedly closed the garage door and shouted at the Cleveland officer through the kitchen window.
Le Sueur County Sheriff's Deputies, the Le Center Police Department and two Minnesota State Troopers responded to the location, but Webster did not respond to law enforcement when they knocked on the door.
A warrant was filed for Webster was June 9 and was released on conditional release June 10. However, Webster was accused of violating the terms of his release on June 19 for threatening violence against a neighbor.
According to a second complaint, a neighbor said Webster had a history of harassing her and told her moments ago that he "was going to get her," and “he was going to watch her burn in hell." He also allegedly shouted homophobic and racial slurs at her.
Another neighbor said they had heard Webster's screaming and was scared of him as well.
Webster allegedly told police that he was simply irritated and that his reference to her burning in hell was not to be taken literally.
