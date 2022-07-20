Following four back-to-back interviews and six months without a permanent City Clerk/Treasurer, the Cleveland City Council has settled on a candidate to fill the position.
On Monday, July 18, the council unanimously voted to offer the clerk/treasurer position to Cleveland resident and Zippy Transport Accounting Specialist Charles Hodge.
Though he lacks direct experience in government, Hodge emphasized his recordkeeping and accounting experience managing payroll at Zippy Transport, working in accounts payable at Wells Fargo and accounts receivable at Navitor. He also has familiarity in setting agendas and taking minutes as chair of the hospitality committee of his homeowners association.
As city clerk and treasurer, Hodge will act as the city’s personnel officer, head election judge, zoning administrator and will be responsible for managing the budget and communicating with the public. While the candidate expressed confidence and familiarity in the accounting, personnel and customer service portions of the position, he did not have experience in managing a budget.
Hodge billed himself as a team player, who values honesty and expects himself and his coworkers to follow policy. He further stated he sees himself as the city clerk and treasurer in five years.
“I am looking for something where I can do what I enjoy, which is accounting and customer service,” Hodge told the council. “ I also enjoy teamwork.”
Following the interview, the councilors praised Hodge’s chipper demeanor, accounting experience and enthusiasm for the position. Hodge notably reached out to city staff, including interim City Clerk/Treasurer Gwyn Ploog and Police Chief Randy Tiegs to learn more about the position before the interview.
“He was really interested in how the Police Department coordinated with the city clerk’s position,” Tiegs told the council. “He wanted to make sure there was teamwork and wanted to know how everyone got along.”
The City Council began its search for a city clerk and treasurer in January this year, following the resignation of City Administrator Dan Evans, who headed to Le Center. After an initial round of interviews between two finalists in March, Assistant City Clerk Valerie Jorgenson was promoted to lead the department.
But Jorgeonson’s tenure was short-lived. In June, she announced her desire to return to the assistant city clerk role and resigned from her position. Ploog came out of retirement from her 30-plus year tenure as city clerk/treasurer to fill the position in the interim following Evans’ recruitment to the city of Le Center and Jorgenson’s resignation.
After resuming the city clerk/treasurer search last month, the council narrowed down the applicants to five finalists, four of whom showed up for interviews. Alongside Hodge, the council interviewed Anne Hiller, Nani Valdamnis and Brad Strobel.