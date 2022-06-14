Valerie Jorgenson stepped down from her post as Cleveland City Clerk/Treasurer at a special City Council meeting Tuesday, requesting to return to her former position as assistant city clerk.
Jorgenson has been employed at the city of Cleveland since November and was offered the position of city clerk/treasurer in May after former City Administrator Dan Evans was hired by the city of Le Center.
Mayor Don McCabe said Jorgenson previously discussed stepping down to her old position, due to the additional responsibilities and evening hours required in her current role. The council voted to reinstate Jorgenson as assistant city clerk at $22 per hour.
Gwyn Ploog, who served as interim city clerk/treasurer in Evans’ absence and assistant city clerk/treasurer as Jorgenson learned the ropes, was promoted to city clerk/treasurer at $24 per hour while the City Council resumes its search for a permanent replacement.
Ploog previously served as Cleveland city clerk for 30 years before retiring in 2017. The city clerk and treasurer plays an important role in managing the day-to-day business of the city, serving as the de facto city administrator, but without the oversight over other departments that comes with the position. Whoever is hired will act as the city’s personnel officer, head election judge, zoning administrator and will be responsible for managing the budget and communicating with the public.
Since Evans’ departure, Cleveland has struggled to attract a variety of qualified candidates for interviews. Councilor Justin Schabert suggested the council post a job offer for a city administrator who could take on more responsibilities, rather than a clerk/treasurer.
“As an administrator, they can make more decisions without us,” said Schabert. “He or she can handle stuff faster and easier without us here.”
But McCabe was hesitant to offer the city administrator title, which would come with a higher salary, to outside candidates. Keeping the post at the city clerk/treasurer level is less risky and less expensive, McCabe countered.
“I'm not opposed if you found somebody that’s good, the problem is you don’t know how good they are. That’s why I lean toward hiring a clerk/treasurer,” said McCabe. “I worry about posting it as a city administrator because it’s hard to tell how things are going to go over a half hour interview and then you’re stuck with a city administrator at a higher salary.”
The council’s ongoing recruitment of a new public works supervisor has encountered similar roadblocks. In April, Public Works Director Jared Holland submitted his resignation to the council and began working on a part-time contractual basis until a new candidate is trained to fill the position.
But over the following two months, applicants were few in number. One of the city’s primary troubles is attracting a candidate with the necessary licensing. The City Council is considering contracting a private firm to assist with public works duties until a new supervisor is hired.
Ploog suggested the city could hire a maintenance worker, even on a part time basis, to facilitate regular public works duties. Currently, the task of coordinating public works response falls on Ploog herself and Jorgenson.
“Right now we're having people call into city hall saying I’ll do this today, I’ll do that today and it’s a little messy,” said Ploog. “Some of the retired people are doing some of the things a public works person could do. It's kind of all over the place right now.”
McCabe concurred and proposed posting for both a public works supervisor and a public works worker at the same time.
“I think, at this point, we have to post for both of them,” said McCabe. “Whichever one we hire first, we can always say no to the other one depending on their qualifications.”