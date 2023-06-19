Cherry Creek 10

Linda Beer (left) and Mike Skrove (right) enjoy burgers, cheese curds and corn dogs offered by food trucks at Cherry Creek Days. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The streets of Cleveland were flooded with hundreds of fun-loving community members and visitors over the weekend as the city roared in celebration for the annual Cherry Creek Days festival.

The Cleveland residents of Griswold Lane, known for their elaborate Christmas decorations, celebrated the holiday season early with a decorative parade float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Cherry Creek Days Grand Marshals Bob and Judy Hahn ride a float in the parade.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mayor Don McCabe tosses out candy to parade attendees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Don "Popps" Pawlitschek sang classic songs while driving in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy throws an inner-tube in a game of inflatable ring toss. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy aims a basketball in the kiddie carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland Church of Christ Pastor Rob Perry has kids guess which cup a piece of candy is hiding under. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl tries to throw a ball in the baskets at the Cherry Creek Days Kiddie Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy plays a game of plinko at the kiddie carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A caricature artist draws a sketch of Cherry Creek Days festivalgoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
At the kiddie carnival shooting gallery, a boy uses a toy pistol to shoot down the orange pickle balls. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy has his arm painted like a tiger's at the Kiddie Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl has her face painted like a cat at the Kiddie Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tim Bohnen of Tim's Custom Engraving shows customers a homemade engraved clock. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Customers browse She Shed's clothing selection at Market Fest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mimie Schoknecht and Bella Kunkel of Moonlight Faeries showcased buttons, bath salts and other crafts at the She Shed Market Fest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Logann Meyer, Camden Meyer, Chloe Schulz and Paisley Schulz entertained customers at their lemonade stand before the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland Homecoming Queen Sarena Remiger and Homecoming King Henry Strobel share a float in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl showcases a treat she received in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Cleveland Clippers softball team tossed out an endless supply of candy to paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Cleveland Clippers baseball team marches in the Cherry Creek Days parade with buckets of sweets. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter High School Band members twirl polka-dot flags in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The St. Peter High School band performs in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A series of A-1 Tow Trucks parade down Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Mankato T-Birds pull off motorized stunts in the Cherry Creek Days Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Members of Cleveland Fire and Rescue toss out candy to kids on the sidelines. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Cleveland Fire Department drives an old truck in the Cherry Creek Days parade. 

(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
  

