The Cleveland residents of Griswold Lane, known for their elaborate Christmas decorations, celebrated the holiday season early with a decorative parade float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mimie Schoknecht and Bella Kunkel of Moonlight Faeries showcased buttons, bath salts and other crafts at the She Shed Market Fest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tim Bohnen of Tim's Custom Engraving shows customers a homemade engraved clock. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Customers browse She Shed's clothing selection at Market Fest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy throws an inner-tube in a game of inflatable ring toss. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy aims a basketball in the kiddie carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland Church of Christ Pastor Rob Perry has kids guess which cup a piece of candy is hiding under. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl tries to throw a ball in the baskets at the Cherry Creek Days Kiddie Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy plays a game of plinko at the kiddie carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A caricature artist draws a sketch of Cherry Creek Days festivalgoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
At the kiddie carnival shooting gallery, a boy uses a toy pistol to shoot down the orange pickle balls. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A boy has his arm painted like a tiger's at the Kiddie Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl has her face painted like a cat at the Kiddie Carnival. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Linda Beer (left) and Mike Skrove (right) enjoy burgers, cheese curds and corn dogs offered by food trucks at Cherry Creek Days. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Logann Meyer, Camden Meyer, Chloe Schulz and Paisley Schulz entertained customers at their lemonade stand before the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cherry Creek Days Grand Marshals Bob and Judy Hahn ride a float in the parade.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mayor Don McCabe tosses out candy to parade attendees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Don "Popps" Pawlitschek sang classic songs while driving in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland Homecoming Queen Sarena Remiger and Homecoming King Henry Strobel share a float in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl showcases a treat she received in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Cleveland Clippers softball team tossed out an endless supply of candy to paradegoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Cleveland Clippers baseball team marches in the Cherry Creek Days parade with buckets of sweets. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter High School Band members twirl polka-dot flags in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The St. Peter High School band performs in the Cherry Creek Days parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A series of A-1 Tow Trucks parade down Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Mankato T-Birds pull off motorized stunts in the Cherry Creek Days Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Members of Cleveland Fire and Rescue toss out candy to kids on the sidelines. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Cleveland Fire Department drives an old truck in the Cherry Creek Days parade.
The streets of Cleveland were flooded with hundreds of fun-loving community members and visitors over the weekend as the city roared in celebration for the annual Cherry Creek Days festival.
