Local residents could tee off at over 200 different golf courses right from the comfort of the Le Sueur Community Center according to a city staff proposal.
Seeking to drive up interest in the Le Sueur Community Center, staff proposed installing a $110,000 TwoVision golf simulator in one of the racquetball courts at the May 23 City Council meeting. Councilors elected to table the discussion until work was completed on the budgeted Recreation Facilities Master Plan.
With the Community Center saddled by hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt and a membership numbers still below pre-pandemic levels, staff considered the TwoVision golf simulator by Golfzon an opportunity to attract golfers from around the region.
The simulator allows golfers to play on virtual courses displayed on a large backdrop. Players swing their clubs over a 24-position swing plate which emulates the elevation and terrain of the course. High speed cameras and sensors detect the golfer’s stroke and accurately translates their motion into the simulation.
Users may also keep track of their stats and records and play against other golfers in the same room and around the world. Staff suggested the simulator could be used to host golf tournaments.
City Administrator Joe Roby said the moving swing plate sets TwoVision apart from golf simulators in nearby communities like Mankato.
“It's considered the latest generation of indoor golf simulation where the swing plate itself can move in 24 different positions,” said Roby. “So you can be standing at an elevation higher than the light of your ball to create some contours that jive with the image you’re seeing on screen.”
Roby added the simulator could be installed in one of the racquetball courts, which see low utilization rates compared to other Community Center activities, without requiring any new construction. But security cameras and other security enhancements would need to be added.
Staff proposed users could be charged by the hour, at $60 per hour during peak hours and $50 during non-prime hours. The City of Le Sueur could recoup its $110,000 investment assuming the Community Center saw at least one prime-hour and non-prime hour session per day.
City Councilor Scott Schlueter said it was too early to discuss purchasing a golf simulator before the council heard recommendations from the Community Center Task Force and the Recreation Facilities Master Plan. The final report of the master plan, which analyzes the recreational needs of the community, is due for submission by Aug. 15.
“In the last year the council approved a 17-plus percent levy increase. We’re looking at spending $110,000 in discretionary spending,” said Schlueter. “It would take over 23,000 uses to get money back. If we are going to go forward with this I would prefer we do it after the Community Center master plan component.”
Councilor Dave Swanberg agreed with Schlueter and added the golf simulator would earn more in the fall and winter than if it were installed in the summer.
“It will make money if you put it in, but it won’t make money during the summer,” said Swanberg. “I think it has potential but I just don’t like the timing of it. My personal preference is to table it for a later date.”
Financial services contracted
In the wake of Joe Roby’s promotion from finance director to city administrator, the City of Le Sueur voted to allow Abdo Financial Solutions to fill the void until a permanent finance director is recruited.
Abdo (formerly Abdo Eick and Meyers) was contracted by the city for a number of years prior to the hiring of Zach Dowd, the finance director preceding Roby. Through July 31, with the option of an extension, Abdo will assist in audit prep services and Finance Director duties. The estimated fee for Abdo’s services ranges between $13,000 and $25,000.
Titan Storage expansion
The Le Sueur City Council approved a conditional use permit requested by Titan Storage Group to add six new storage buildings to the self-storage facility at 400 Division Street. The Planning Commission recommended permit approval following a public hearing on May 12 subject to a series of conditions meeting city code.