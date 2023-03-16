The Le Sueur City Council unanimously voted to extend the community’s partnership with the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency through the year 2060 as the energy provider announced plans to invest in large scale solar production and renewables.
Since 1996, the City of Le Sueur’s electric utility has purchased 100% of its power from the MMPA. The vote on Monday, March 13, marks the third time the Le Sueur City Council has authorized an extension of the Power Sales Agreement since first entering the partnership in 1992. The last contract extension, adopted in 2004, continued the agreement through Oct. 31, 2040.
City Administrator Joe Roby noted the existing agreement has allowed the city to benefit from energy rates competitive with Xcel Energy. Since 2009, wholesale power rates set by the MMPA have been consistently lower than Xcel Energy’s, though between 2003 and 2008, MMPA’s rates were higher.
By extending the city’s contract with MMPA by an additional 20 years, Roby indicated the energy provider would have more leverage to issue debt for further long-term investment in carbon-free energy production.
“It grants MMPA flexibility to issue a 30-year debt,” saud Roby. “And right now with a lot of its previous member contracts going through 2040 or 2050 didn’t allow MMPA the strength and affordable buying power that 30-year debt issuance would grant.”
As of 2023, up to 43% of the MMPA’s energy portfolio is projected to come from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectricity as well as biomass from the Hometown BioEnergy Facility in Le Sueur, putting the agency on track to surpass state standards requiring 25% of the agency’s energy come from renewables by 2025.
But over the next decade, the MMPA will need to scale up energy production from carbon-free sources of energy to meet new state standards signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in February. The legislation requires utilities to procure 80% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2030, 90% by 2035 and 100% by 2040.
Not all renewable energy sources are considered carbon free by the state. If a renewable energy source doesn’t produce carbon, such as wind, solar and hydroelectricity, it is classified as carbon free. But since biomass production generates carbon through burning waste, it won’t help the MMPA meet the state’s carbon-neutral goals.
MMPA’s plan for the future includes an increasing focus on solar power through the addition of a large-scale solar operation as well as small-scale solar production near member cities. Former City Councilor Newell Krogmann, currently representing Le Sueur as a member of the MMPA Board of Directors, indicated these plans would help the agency meet the new state standards and further stabilize local electric rates.
“If you have wind or you have solar, you have a fixed cost when you start you certainly have some maintenance costs, but you’re not subbing to the market. You’re not subbing gas or oil prices — particularly gas prices — which as you know in the last few years, if you heat your house with gas you know what's happening. It goes up and down,” said Krogmann.
There are other municipal power agencies Le Sueur could consider joining, including the Southern Municipal Power Agency, Central Minnesota Municipal Power Agency or Missouri River Energy Services, but Roby indicated the MMPA offers the community greater representation in governing rates.
The MMPA is managed by Avant Energy and governed by a Board of Directors representing the 12 member cities, including Le Sueur. Each municipality appoints a single board member and one alternate to make decisions.
“What is unique about the MMPA is we truly do have a seat at the table, each of the member communities is able to send a representative to sit on the MMPA board,” said Roby. “One seat, one vote at the table.”
On March 13, Le Sueur became the 11th member city to approve extending their agreement with the MMPA. Krogmann, who addressed the City Council in support of the extension, added the agreement could potentially encourage other communities to join the agency.
“In my personal opinion, this will also help the agency attract other member cities and towns which will help keep our management and energy production and procurement costs low,“ said Krogmann.