On a unanimous vote, the Le Sueur City Council lent their formal support in favor of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District referendum to build a new elementary school building.
The council adopted a resolution on Monday in favor of the three-question referendum on the basis that a successful referendum would aid the city in its long-term goals for economic development, infrastructure and utilities and enhance educational opportunities for the city's students.
Mayor Shawn Kirby hoped the endorsement would strengthen the city's partnership with the school district.
"This is an opportunity to galvanize our relationship with the school district," said Kirby.
The Le Sueur City Council formally discussed the three-question referendum, with the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board and Superintendent Jim Wagner at their joint work session June 21.
The city further heard from the Vote Yes Committee, a group of local parents and teachers campaigning in favor of the referendum, at their July 11 meeting.
"This [referendum] has a lot of direct corollaries to city business and the future of the community more broadly outside the district," said City Administrator Joe Roby.
The proposal for a formal endorsement was brought by Mayor Kirby and Roby. Prior to his appointment as city administrator, Roby supported the referendum as a member of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board. He resigned from the School Board in March following his appointment to city administrator.
While the city seeks to deepen its relationship with the School Board, Roby said the council wouldn't rubber stamp any district proposal.
"I do hope that we will continue our partnership with the school district, which is not always a guarantee of support from the city council, but rather a healthy dialogue between the Board of the district and the City Council to align our long-term goals," said Roby. "In places where we don't align, [we] try to find common ground."
The Aug. 9 referendum asks voters for permission to issue up to $39.9 million in general obligation school building bonds to fund a PreK-5 elementary addition to the Le Sueur-Henderson campus and the demolition of Park Elementary.
If voters pass the second referendum question, up to $6 million in building bonds would be dedicated to maintenance upgrades to the middle school and high school.
By voting on question 3, voters could permit the school to bond for up to $5.6 million to construct an expanded Career and Technical Education space and additional gymnasium space.
"As a city, working with the school district is a goal of ours," said Councilor Mark Huntington.
