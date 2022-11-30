As the city of Le Sueur stares down a double digit increase to the tax levy, staff has been negotiating a move which could slash one of the most significant cost burdens in the budget.
The Hwy. 169 tax abatement fund has been a thorny issue in the city budgeting process since 2020. The joint account was set up by the city of Le Sueur and Le Sueur County in 2006 to collect nearly $3 million to finance infrastructure projects on the hilltop near Hwy. 169 next to Cambria and Technipac. The local governments planned to raise these funds by 2026 through regular payments.
Though Le Sueur County kept up its end of the bargain, the city of Le Sueur’s obligations were forgotten amid management turnover and a lack of documentation. The city should have been contributing around $100,000 to the abatement fund each year, but due to the city’s oversight, the municipal government wasn’t putting any money into the pot for several years. By the time the error was brought to the attention of the City Council in 2020, Le Sueur was over $500,000 short of its planned contributions.
To meet the 2026 deadline, the city ramped up contributions to the abatement fund. The city funneled $170,000 into the abatement fund in 2020 and $185,000 in 2021, with the intent of escalating payments year over year. The preliminary budget for 2023 included a $185,000 contribution to the abatement fund, and City Administrator Joe Roby said the city would eventually need to fund yearly installments between $200,000 and $215,000.
But playing catchup has skyrocketed the local tax burden. Last year, the City Council approved a 17% tax levy increase, but without payments made to the abatement fund, city staff estimated the levy hike would have dropped to just over 10%.
After approving another large tax increase in September, a preliminary total of 16.82%, city staff is reconsidering its approach to the abatement fund before a levy is finalized in December.
At the Nov. 14 City Council meeting, Roby approached the board with a proposal to extend the payment deadline for the abatement fund to the end of 2030. Following conversations with Le Sueur County staff, Roby said it was determined that, though the abatement would end in 2026, the city could formally commit to continue making payments past the deadline.
“This gives us a little bit of a longer runway and reduces the burden of the overall tax levy between now and 2030,” said Roby.
Under the current payment model, the city could reduce its $185,000 contribution in the upcoming budget to $120,000 and keep up consistent $120,000 payments through 2026, before decreasing the annual expenditures through 2030.
But that’s just one of several payment models city staff are reviewing. Alternative payment plans could have the city pay off a greater share of the contributions earlier, backload higher contributions to the end of the payment period or raise contributions as the city fulfills its debt obligations.
“We could, in theory, ramp up our contribution to the levy as our debt is falling off to keep our levy consistent which, from a staff standpoint, from a citizen standpoint, is a healthy way to do it, so we’re not having large swings,” said Roby.
The City Council approved the resolution to extend the payment deadline.