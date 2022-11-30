TechniPac

The city of Le Sueur and Le Sueur County both pay annually into an abatement fund to eventually pay for development in the area near TechniPac and Cambria, off Hwy. 169. (File photo/southernminn.com)

As the city of Le Sueur stares down a double digit increase to the tax levy, staff has been negotiating a move which could slash one of the most significant cost burdens in the budget.


Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments