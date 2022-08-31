County road 36

County Road 36 project construction in Le Sueur is scheduled to wrap up in October. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

As construction on South Main and Ferry Street nears completion, the city of Le Sueur is preparing assessment roles to finance the municipal portion of the project.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments