As construction on South Main and Ferry Street nears completion, the city of Le Sueur is preparing assessment roles to finance the municipal portion of the project.
The preliminary assessment roll, presented to the Le Sueur City Council on Aug. 22, includes 107 residential, public and commercial properties running along the construction area of S. Main Street and Ferry Street between the intersections of S. Main and S. Fourth Street.
The assessments will generate an estimated $738,000 of the total $3.2 million owed by the city of Le Sueur for the city’s portion of the project. Le Sueur County will make an estimated contribution of $4.9 million to the total project cost of $8.1 million.
Special assessments are levied based on the benefit of the improvements to individual properties and the type of property (single family residential, apartment, business etc.) rather than the value of the property itself.
Benefitting single family residential properties on S. Main Street and Ferry Street will owe $7,500 in assessments over a 15 year period, according to preliminary estimates. Adjacent single family homes on 3rd Street will be assessed $1,500.
Properties which were previously assessed for the 2020 County Road 22 (formerly known as Hwy. 112) turnback project will be exempt from the assessments. The policy clears six properties on the preliminary assessment roll from opening their pocketbooks.
“A distinction was made for properties assessed on the 22 corridor,” said County Engineer Corey Bienfang. “We aren’t reassessing those folks for the [County Road] 36 project, they’ve already received their benefit and assessment.”
During the project, the city negotiated easements with five properties - four on S. Main Street and one on S. 2nd Street, which required the municipality to reimburse the owners for their assessment. The city’s payment will occur after the city levies the assessments.
Property owners affected by the assessment will have a chance to speak at a public hearing held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 at City Hall.
Construction on the County Road 36 project is more than halfway complete and is expected to wrap up before the end of the year.
The County Road 36 project is a dual effort by Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur, targeted at restoring poor road conditions and underground utilities and connecting improvements from the County Road 22 project to the recently rejoined N. and S. Main Street. The city’s goal is not only to replace the existing sewer system, but to expand the sewer to the south end of city limits and incentivize more residents to hook up to the system. The project also adds sidewalks to both sides of S. Main Street.