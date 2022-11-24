Christmas is coming early to the city of Le Sueur.
The community’s time-honored festive tradition “Christmas in the Valley” is making its return on Dec. 2. at 6 p.m. and organizers are preparing for a crowd of over 1,000 people after last year’s record turnout.
“Last year we were expecting 500 [people]. You know what we had? 2,100 or over. We were losing count as we were going,” said organizer Loren Edberg of the Rotary Club of Le Sueur.
To make Christmas in the Valley a safe holiday for the hundreds of guests in attendance, the annual light parade is taking a different route through the city.
Floats will be lining up at Risedorph Street, near the intersection of Second Street, before heading west on Risedorph toward South Main Street and walking up Main to the intersection with Ferry Street. The parade will then head east on Ferry Street toward Second Street and return to the starting point on Risedorph.
Attendees won’t want to miss the lighting of the Gathering Tree on Main Street, which was strung up in 84,000 bulbs last year.
To accommodate all of Christmas in the Valley’s hungry guests, students at Le Sueur-Henderson’s metalwork and shop classes have been busy building a food cart with materials donated by local businesses.
“We’re building food carts this year because we have vendors out there that are combining together,” said Edberg. “We have three or four businesses that are going to put on one food cart that’s’s going to give away cookies, give away hot chocolate, taco in a bag, meatballs, mac and cheese — all these different things, all free for anyone that comes down there.”
Since food ran out early at last year’s event, organizers a stockpiling a larger cache of treats for the upcoming celebration.
The Santa House, built by the Rotary Club for last year’s Christmas in the Valley, is opening back up for the holidays. Get in line at the Christmas cottage for a chance to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what’s on your wishlist.
Edberg said the holiday tradition began with a desire to bring the community together and with around 135 people and organizations donating to the event, Christmas in the Valley is living up to its goals.
“We’re bringing in corporations, we’re bringing in mom and pop shops, we’re bringing in the City of Le Sueur, we’re bringing in the School District of Le Sueur all in what unit and they’re all working together and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Edberg.
