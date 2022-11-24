Santa Claus

Santa Claus waves to onlookers in the 2021 Christmas in the Valley parade in Le Sueur. (File Photo)

Christmas is coming early to the city of Le Sueur.


Gathering Tree

Approximately 84,000 bulbs wrapped around the Gathering Tree lit up the night sky during Christmas in the Valley 2021. (File Photo)
Santa House Line

Familes stood in line to meet Santa Claus in the new Santa House built by the Le Sueur Rotary Club for the Christmas in the Valley. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments