(Left to right) 5-year-old Cruz Feldman, 8-year-old Penelope Feldman and 10-year-old Lux Feldman met Santa Claus in the Santa House during their first year attending Christmas in the Valley. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The weather outside was frightful, but Le Sueur's Christmas in the Valley light parade was so delightful.

Vendors distribute hot apple cider to help visitors warm up in the cold. The booths were created by Le Sueur-Henderson students in shop class. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Le Sueur-Henderson students sing Christmas carols in the lead up to the light parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur-Henderson Community Education handed out free children's books to attendees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur's festival street was lit up for the Christmas in the Valley celebration.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur-Henderson American Legion Posts 58 and 74 ride through town on in the Christmas in the Valley parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Le Sueur Police Department locked up the Grinch and the Abominable Snowman so they couldn't ruin everyone else's Christmas spirit. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Le Sueur Fire Department flashed their lights in the holiday parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Agropur drove a float decorated with dairy cows and Christmas trees. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bimeda employees dressed in white wave to onlookers from a festive candy cane float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Fire and Rescue got in the Christmas spirit by decorating their vehicle with holiday lights, penguins and snowmen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A performer dressed as a pig gives high-fives to kids along the parade route.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Families wait outside the Santa House for a chance to meet jolly old St. Nick.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Gathering Tree was lit up one last time for the Christmas in the Valley celebration. Due to an Emerald Ash Borer infestation, the Le Sueur Rotary Club announced the tree will be taken down. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

