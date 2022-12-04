The weather outside was frightful, but Le Sueur's Christmas in the Valley light parade was so delightful.
Warnings of heavy snowfall kept many people at home on Friday night, but those who could make the trip were treated to a winter wonderland. The string lights over South Main Street dazzled amidst the flurry of snow as Christmas in the Valley celebrated its first year on the completed festival block.
Kids welcomed the polar precipitation, making snow angels in the street and initiating snow ball fights on the sidewalks.
A variety of vendors stationed outside Main Street businesses offered attendees bags of popcorn, candy canes, children's books and hot chocolate and cider — all for free. The vendor booths were constructed by students in Le Sueur-Henderson's metalworking classes.
Le Sueur Henderson High School choir singers contributed to the Christmas spirt with renditions of classic carols before the parade.
At 6:30 p.m., guests migrated from the vendor carts and carolers and headed toward the new parade route on Bridge, South Main and Ferry Streets. A parade featured a convoy of costumed characters and Christmas lights on floats representing local businesses and community organizations.
Following the parade, Santa Claus rode on his sleigh down Festival Street and toward the Rotary Club Santa House. Families lined up outside as kids took turns sitting on Santa's lap and telling him what they wanted for Christmas. Kids could also deposit their letters to Old St. Nick in the Santa House mailbox. Those who leave a return address can expect to receive a letter back from Kris Kringle.
Kids who missed Santa at Christmas in the Valley shouldn't fret. Father Christmas is coming back to the Santa House on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and Friday Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m.
But as Le Sueur welcomed many new traditions to this year's Christmas in the Valley, the community also said farewell to an old one. The Gathering Tree was lit up for one last time after falling victim to the Emerald Ash Borer.
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.
