Sizzler 3

Kids throw their hands up in the air on the Sizzler. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Though the stormy skies may have tried to shut the celebration down, Giant Days proved it was too big to fail.

Pirate's Revenge

Teens make silly faces while riding the Pirate's Revenge. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Carousel

Cayden Falk rides a pony on the carousel with Trevor Falk. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Giant Days Carnival

Giant Days brought in a carnival filled with rides, food and games for the second year in a row. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
bumblebee ride

Six year-old Josh Dieball makes a silly face on the bumblebee ride. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Giant Slide

Five year-old Kya Machado excitedly slid down the giant slide.
Bear ride

Families spin around on the Bear Affair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tornado

The Tornado spun pods of riders into the guests. Guests could control just how dizzying they wanted their ride to be by spinning a wheel in the center to rotate their pod. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tornado

Teens spin around on the high flying tornado ride. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sizzler

Kids pose on the Sizzler ride. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sizzler ride

Riders swung low to the ground at high speeds on the Sizzler. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sizzler 4

Kids flashed peace signs and even gave the ride operators a high five after finishing their ride. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sizzler 5

Kids, teens and adults all enjoyed the carnival rides at Giant Days. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Giant Days set up

A worker on a crane hangs up an Arch Allies banner above the Cambria stage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
GTX

GTX plays favorite country hits at Giant Days. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Arch Allies

Crowds rocked out as Arch Allies performed classic hits by Queen, Journey, Styx Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon and Bon Jovi. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Arch Allies 2

Arch Allies lead singer Steve Reckinger dressed up as Freddie Mercury while performing iconic Queen hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Radio Ga Ga" and "We Are the Champions." (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Arch Allies 3

Arch Allies Guitarist Tim Klettl performs a guitar solo for the packed house. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Fireworks

Hundreds of attendees watched fireworks erupt over American Legion Park on Saturday night. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lions Club Bingo

The Le Sueur Lions Club hosted Bingo under the American Legion Park shelter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Classic Car Roll-In

Justin Rabaey of Le Sueur poses with his 1954 Buick Special at the Giant Days Classic Car Roll-In. Rabaey inherited the car from his grandparents and planned to fix it up with his grandfather before he passed away. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Treasure Dive

Boys compare their winnings from the Treasure Dive. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Treasure Dive 2

Kids went hunting for coins at the bottom of the pool during the Treasure Dive. Some lucky contestants found medallions that could be exchanged for dollars. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Everett Freid

Everett Fried poses with the $5 in coins he collected during the Treasure Dive. Freid traveled all the way from Arizona to enjoy Giant Days with his grandma Pat Freid. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Food Venors

Giant Days attendees grabbed tortas, french fries, ice cream cones and other delicious food options. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Brodini

A girl celebrates after being the first to guess the correct number of balls in the Magic Brodini's palms. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Magic Brodini

The Magic Brodini invited kids on stage to guess how many balls he had in his hand. Using some sleight of hand, the illusionist tricked many contestants into guessing the wrong number. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments