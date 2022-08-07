Though the stormy skies may have tried to shut the celebration down, Giant Days proved it was too big to fail.
Families in and outside the area flocked to American Legion Park over the weekend for one of the most anticipated events of the summer.
The aroma of deep-fried Oreos, glimmer of flashing colored lights and sounds of children shrieking with glee were telltale signs that a returning favorite, the Giant Days carnival, was back this year.
For more than 10 years, Giant Days lacked a carnival until fair rides, games and food made their grand return last year. The enthusiastic response encouraged the committee to contract a carnival for the second year in a row.
There were rides for all ages. Little ones could enjoy the easygoing Bumble Bee ride, spin around on the Bear Affair or take a ride on the Merry-Go-Round. More adventurous guests could soar in the air in the dizzying Tornado, spin at top speeds on the Sizzler or race down the giant slide.
The carnival featured its own selection of fair foods in addition to the tacos, gyros, ice cream and other offerings by local vendors. Lucky guests could walk out of the carnival with prizes won at the various games surrounding the area.
"The kids are pretty excited to see all these rides, we went to a bunch of other places this weekend and there was none," said Jenny Trimbo. "I'm excited to see this. I remember it being like this when I was a kid and it hasn't been like this for a long time."
Giant Days also featured an assortment of musicians on stage throughout the weekend. On Friday, Marv the Fiddler and Kate opened up the festivities while headlining country band Hitchville played the Agropur stage.
From noon to midnight on Saturday, audiences were treated to back-to-back music performances. Larry Olsen Polka Band opened at noon followed by the Mariachi Jalisco Band. Concerts on the main Cambria stage began at 3 p.m. with Forrest and Josh, followed by the GTX Band, local artists Jared and Lukas Graff and finally classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Arch Allies played the hits of Styx, REO Speedwagon, Queen and other classic rock icons into the night while fireworks lit up the sky.
Music in the Park and Party Sound DJ Jake Palmer entertained the crowds on Sunday.
Guests also had the opportunity to let their competitive spirit shine. Around 150 people partook in the Saturday morning with a 5K fun run. Attendees gathered at the Bingo tables for a chance to win cash prizes while the kids did some treasure hunting of their own at the bottom of the pool.
Traveling all the way from Arizona to visit his grandparents, five year-old Everett Freid walked out of the treasure dive with around $5 in coins. Through he didn't have any goggles, it didn't stop him from hunting down a jackpot of quarters.
One of the weekend’s other major attractions was the Minn-E-Rods tractor pull on Friday. Members of the tractor pulling club revved up their stock garden and four-cylinder tractors, while attendants lined the street. Exhaust billowed over the crowd, as each competitor attempted to drag a large sled over the greatest distance.
The weekend also included a Classic Car Roll-In, an arts and crafts fair, a St. Anne's Dance Club performance, the illusions of the Magic Brodini, a three-on-three basketball tournament and the reunion of the Le Sueur-Henderson Class of 1992.
"It's been fun to connect," said reunion organizer Colleen Winters. "One of our classmates came in from Texas."
The festivities finally came to a close on Sunday with the annual Giant Days parade, the Giant Corn Feed and the Corn-Eating Contest, capped off by a final raffle drawing.