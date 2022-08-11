The highly anticipated Le Sueur County Fair is returning this year with some new events, including a carnival, petting zoo and Civil War encampment.
The countywide celebration is headed to the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21. Organizers are expecting a high turnout this year, thanks to the addition of the J&K Amusements Carnival all four days of the fair.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Fair Board President Chad Washa. “It’s the biggest request every year, why we don’t have a carnival, and now we finally got one. There’s not many of them out there; it’s hard to get.”
Washa estimated the fair hasn’t had a carnival in around 8-10 years. J&K Amusements will offer around eight different rides for all ages as well as carnival food. Their rides were recently featured at the 2022 Giant Days in Le Sueur. The carnival is scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
The fair itself starts bright and early on Thursday with all-day 4-H animal show competitions. The 4-H Horse Show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the 4-H Rabbit Show at 1 p.m. and 4-H Beef Show at 5 p.m. The day also features two draft horse shows — a halter show at 2 p.m. and hitch show at 5 p.m.
Visitors can also enjoy a free sweet corn feed from 5-7 p.m., along with a complimentary performance by local musician Doug Traxler from 6-9 p.m. The skills of Le Sueur County residents will be on full display at 7 p.m. in the pavilion for the amateur talent contest. Winners are advanced to the state fair.
The Civil War Encampment, featuring historical portrayals of Confederate soldiers of the First South Carolina Infantry Company H, will be stationed at the grass area north of the Horse Barn all day Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Members of the South Carolina Infantry will be dressed in uniform and educate the public about what life was like for Civil War soldiers as well as the history of three Confederate flags — a battle flag, the regimental flag of South Carolina and the first national flag — and why some of those flags aren’t prominent symbols of the Confederacy today.
“Depending on how many people show up in their unit, they can have marching formations around the fair,” said Fair Board member Art Gorgen. “They can be cleaning the guns, but there won’t be any guns firing because with all the animals we didn’t want that going on.”
Gorgen said organizers initially hoped to bring Union flags and an associated Union unit, but those plans fell through.
Friday also features more 4-H shows including the Dairy Goat Show at 9 a.m., Meat Goat Show at 10 a.m., Poultry Show at 12:30 p.m. and Pet Show and Lamb Lead and Sheep Show at 4 p.m.
The entertainment begins with humorous hypnosis of Hypnotist Gary Tyson at 2 p.m at the pavilion.
Thrillseekers ages 12 and up can enroll in an Intro to Axe Throwing with the Ney Nature Center at the baseball field at 2:30 p.m. for $5 and an Intro to Archery at 4 p.m. On Saturday, axe throwing is at 10 a.m. and archery is at 12:30 p.m.
The Redneck Tractor Pull, featuring teams of four people attempting to a pull a tractor with their own bodies, then makes its return to the pavilion at 4 p.m. followed by the Grandstand Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Gates open for the derby at 5:30 p.m. and the contest features a variety of classes including Full Size, 80’s and Newer Chain, Trucks, Mini Class, Midsize and Power Wheels for kids ages 4-10.
Musical entertainment is provided by the Kern Brothers DJ between 5-9 p.m., followed by pop, rock and country band Blue Ringers between 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Saturday kicks off with the WSCA Open Horse Show and 4-H Swine Show at 8 a.m., the 4-H Dairy Cow Show at 9:30 a.m. and 4-H Premier Showmanship at 4:30 p.m.
Audiences can catch a number of shows throughout the day, starting with the University of Minnesota Raptor Center eagle shows at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The Concertina Band will also perform at 10 a.m.
At noon, audiences can watch the Micro Mini Tractor Pull and then view the Kids Pedal Pull at 2:30 p.m. The headlining grandstand truck and tractor pull will hit the dirt track later that evening at 6 p.m.
The New Prague Area Community Band Concert kicks off the evening entertainment from 3-4 p.m. St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers follow at 5 p.m and Boogie :and Entertainment will return for more DJ hits between 5-8 p.m., before headliner Smokescreen plays from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Guests should wake up early for the final day of the fair on Sunday to enjoy the 4-H pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The day gets even sweeter as county residents compete to whip up the most delicious chocolate bars in the fair’s fifth annual Bake n’ Take contest. The competition begins at 10 a.m., followed by judging at 2 p.m.
The competitions continue with the Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the bean bag tournament and Kid’s Pedal Drag Race at 1 p.m. Then audiences can turn out at 1 p.m. for the Ranch Rodeo in the Horse Arena and the 4-H Ribbon Auction in the Show Arena at 2 p.m.
Select farmers from the region will also be recognized at 1 p.m. during the fair.