Candidates are throwing their hats in the ring to run for open positions on city councils and school boards representing Le Sueur, Le Center and Cleveland.
Filing deadlines for local seats have closed as of Tuesday, Aug. 16, but candidates have up to two days to withdraw their filings. Here's the status of the local races.
Le Sueur
The city of Le Sueur has four seats on the City Council up for grabs, including three four-year seats and a special election for a two-year term on the council.
Councilor Marvin Sullivan, appointed to the City Council in 2018, is running for re-election.
Councilor Mark Huntington, who was appointed to the Le Sueur City Council last year to fill a vacancy left by Leah Mahoney, is running for a full four-year term this November.
Councilor Newell Krogmann declined to run for another four-year term and has instead filed his candidacy for the single two-year term on the council. Krogmann has served on the City Council since winning his first term in 2016.
In the special election, Krogmann faces a challenge from Mike Touhey, a retired director of plastics operations at Le Sueur Inc. and self-described fiscal conservative. Touhey was previously passed over for two appointments to council in 2021 and 2022.
Four seats are open on the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, with five candidates vying for spots.
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck, Vice Chair Matt Hathaway and Director Gretchen Rehm are all running for second terms on the School Board following their elections in 2018.
School Board Director Jenny Burns was appointed by the district earlier this year to fill the vacancy left by former Director Joe Roby and is now seeking a full-term in her first election.
Newcomer Mary Kay Burger-Wento, of Henderson, has filed a bid for a seat on the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board as well.
Le Center
Le Center Mayor Josh Fredrickson has declined to run for re-election after serving five terms, spurring a three-way race for the vacant seat.
Third term City Councilor Christian Harmeyer and second term City Councilor Collin Scott are competing for the mayoral seat, alongside new challenger Susan Ripp.
Councilors Jennifer Weiers and Nathan Hintz' seats are both up for election this year. While Weirs cast her bid for re-election, Hintz is moving outside of city limits and will not run for another term.
Three other candidates are launching bids for the two open seats: Shawn Boyle, Le Sueur County Public Health nurse Vanessa Holicky and Le Center Police Department officer Dan Steffan.
Four seats are up for election on the Tri-City United School Board, but just three candidates have filed. Marsha Franek and Cindy Flicek both filed for re-election, alongside newcomer Jessi Schau.
Cleveland
Two positions on the Cleveland City Council and the mayoral post will be contested this November.
Mayor Don McCabe has served in office since 2011 and is receiving a challenge from Erik Hansen.
On the City Council, Nancy Gens and Justin Schaebert are running for re-election against challengers Anne Hiller and Sarah McCabe.
Recently appointed City Councilor Tonya Schummer is also running for her current seat in a special election unopposed.
Four candidates are also battling for three seats on the Cleveland School Board. Nancy Heidberg is the only incumbent School Board member looking to keep her seat. Candidates Kevin McCabe, Kylee Myer and Ryan Ponwith would be fresh faces.
Kasota
Kasota Mayor Betty Ingalls will face off against opponent Timothy John Wilson on the November ballot. Councilors April Slager and Cory Ruetzel are running unopposed.