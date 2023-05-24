For 38 years, it was Mike Keenan’s voice that echoed throughout the Bruce Frank ball field, calling out strikes, plays and eliciting roars from the bleachers as he announced a Giants home run.
It’s fitting then, that the press box Keenan once occupied be named in his memory following his death at the age of 77 on Jan. 11. At the request of the Le Sueur Baseball Association, the Le Sueur City Council approved a motion on Monday to dedicate the press box as the Mike Keenan Memorial Press Box.
“If you’ve attended a Le Sueur or LS-H athletic event in the last 40 years, it’s likely you heard him announcing from the press box,” said Roby.
Between 1976 and 2014, Keenan was the man behind the microphone at Le Sueur-Henderson, serving as the public address announcer for school football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and wrestling. His commitment to the local sporting world extended to announcing football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College as well as Babe Ruth, American Legion and town team baseball games.
Known as the “Voice of the Valley,” Keenan was driver of local sporting events in and outside the press box. He served as president of the Le Sueur Baseball Association for 37 years, was recognized by the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association in 2001 with the Distinguished Service Award and was inducted in the Le Sueur-Henderson Wrestling Hall of Fame as both a contributor and member of the undefeated 1963 wrestling team.
The press box is to be dedicated in Keenan’s honor during a Le Sueur Braves double-header on June 16.
“We feel this is the least we can do for the amount of years that he dedicated to both the baseball association, Giants athletics, and all the other things he was involved with,” said Dylan Feeney of the Le Sueur Baseball Association. “When his obituary came out it was a pretty lengthy paragraph about what he did in the community and we feel this is the least we can do to pay tribute to the lasting legacy he had in this town.”
New scoreboard
Alongside the Le Sueur Baseball Association’s request to dedicate the press box in Keean’s name, the Le Sueur City Council accepted the donation of a new scoreboard from the organization for Bruce Frank Field.
The Le Sueur Baseball Association raised approximately $33,000 for a new Datatronics LED scoreboard to be installed next month, replacing the current scoreboard which has aged over several decades.
“It comes at a great time because we’re going to be hosting the American Legion District Playoffs come mid-July, which we didn’t know at the time when we were raising funds for the scoreboard, but it will really help our look of the ballfields when it comes district tournament time,” said Feeney.
Feeney noted the project was a community wide effort which took donations from non-profit organizations all over town.
I just can’t say enough to everyone involved because it wasn’t me or another person, it was a bunch of people putting this together,” said Feeney.