The Le Sueur City Council meeting on Monday, March 27 shined a spotlight on local recreation as a Boy Scout shared a proposal for outdoor fitness equipment at Mayo Park, and City Administrator Joe Roby updated the council on future planning for the Community Center.
Local Eagle Scout candidate Hunter Libra took the floor at the start of the meeting to share his vision for a Mayo Park fitness center. For his Eagle Scout project, Libra proposed installing five, outdoor wooden fitness stations where visitors could practice various exercises including wall sits, far jumps, pull-ups, sit-ups and push-ups. Each station would rest along the park's gravel track.
"The reason I chose it is because I like fitness stuff, it's fun," said Libra. “The idea was to get more people to be able to have a reason to go to Mayo Park since it is pretty empty and not many people go there.”
The Boy Scout told the City Council he was inspired by a similar park in New Ulm when developing the concept.
“Originally I went to a place in New Ulm that had a course like this, it just had more stations and it had more signs and stuff," said Libra. "It was around a track, I think the track was around half a mile, and the general buildings of each exercise came from that park and other pictures I have seen on the internet.”
Libra previously presented his proposal to the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee in December and received approval from his scoutmaster. He set a tentative construction date for Spring, 2023.
The proposal comes as the city itself is pursuing additions to Mayo Park. In February, the Public Works Department filed a request for a recreation Grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the construction of 24 camping sites with available water and electricity. If approved, it would further finance recreational amenities such as a nine-hole disc golf course, new picnic tables and campsite grills.
Community Center
In an update to the City Council, City Administrator Joe Roby announced the Parks and Recreation Facility Master Plan outlining the future of the Le Sueur Community Center will soon be ready for council review.
The City Council contracted 292 Design Group and Bolton and Menk to develop a Recreation Facilities Master Plan in September to outline a plan for future recreational opportunities.
Roby said staff have been meeting every two weeks and have narrowed down their options for three key concepts to improve the long-term financial outlook of the Community Center. Each concept has a different dollar amount and upfront cost attached, so staff will be digging into the estimated expenses and revenues for each.
"What we are doing right now is we’re meeting tomorrow afternoon to look at the operational costs of each of those concepts," Roby said on Monday. "The upfront cost is one thing but the annual operational cost for staffing, utilities and other inputs to the operations is another thing.”
Roby added that the analysis would factor in the projected revenues and growth in memberships each concept could bring.
"I anticipate by the end of April, I will be looking at scheduling a work session for the City Council," said Roby. "No action will be required, it will simply be an opportunity for the design team to sit down with the City Council at a workshop."
LS-H school building
Roby further announced the Le Sueur Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on April 13 to consider authorizing a planned unit development district for the Le Sueur-Henderson School District ahead of the construction of a new elementary school building adjacent to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School.
The planned unit development will be necessary for the district to build, since constructing two buildings on a single lot is an exception to the city's zoning ordinance. Roby said the district will also be asking the city to maintain and existing easement and grant a new easement for new utilities on the lot.
Following the public hearing, Roby said the City Council will be asked to review the planned unit development at the April 24 City Council meeting.