An exciting new playground game is now available at Rush River Park outside Henderson due to the service of a local Boy Scout.
Over the May 7 weekend, Matthew Smith of St. Peter Scout Troop 58 built a new recreational facility for the community to enjoy - constructed a wooden, octagonal ball pit used to play a dodgeball-esque game called gaga ball.
Instead of catching and throwing the ball, players in the pit must hit the ball with their palms or fists and aim the ball below their opponents knees. If the ball touches the player below the knees they’re out, but they’re still in the game if hit above the knees. The closed arena and low-to-the-ground play makes for a gentler, yet more fast paced alternative to dodgeball.
The game was a favorite of Smith’s growing up and an activity his Boy Scout Troop would play with others. So when the Le Sueur teen started drawing up plans for his Eagle Scout project, building a gaga ball pit for the community felt right.
“When I think of scouting in particular, I wanted to make something for the community,” said Smith. “I know some scouts have done duck houses, but I wanted to do something that was more scouting-spirited. When you go out to summer camps, one of the bigger activities for offtime was playing gaga ball with all the other troops at camp.”
The 16-year old scout initiated the process back in November, 2021. Before building the ball pit, Smith met with numerous committees to seek approval including the Friends of Rush River, Boy Scout Committee and Boy Scout Council and Sibley County. Smith also had to draw a blueprint for the county, a task he had never done before.
But getting plans in place and supplies was the easy part, actually constructing the 20 foot diameter octagon was exhausting work. Each of the eight wooden panels was eight feet long and weighed approximately 150 pounds and Smith had only his dad to help with the heavy lifting. Measuring the panels, cutting angles and screwing the boards together was all on Smith himself.
As the construction process continued through April, Smith overcame numerous obstacles. While digging holes for wooden posts to support the structure, the month’s notoriously rainy weather halted the dig two Saturdays in a row. Smith started going to Rush River Park during his weekdays off from Minnesota New Country School to continue the project.
When it came time to add a layer of sand and gravel to the floor of the pit, Smith intended to have a skid loader to help. But the arrangement didn’t work out, so he turned to a group of friends and family help hand shovel the sediment into the ball pit.
Despite the roadblocks and his initial nervousness taking on the project, Smith said the process wasn’t as difficult as he thought it would be going in. He also enjoyed working with his hands and seeing his work progress.
When we went out there at the start it was just eight panels, but after we were done and going home, it’s four panels up and you’ve got the holes dug,” said Smith. “The next day you go out it’s another four panels up and it's all level and actually put together. Seeing the end result when it’s all nice and done and pretty feels sort of surreal because you have that thought in your head, you put it on the paper and then you built it in real life.”
Smith is still on the road to earning the rank of Eagle Scout, but he’s finished the most difficult requirement. With the the ball pit now complete, Smith is encouraged by the community’s support for the project.
“When I was reaching out for donations, I learned there’s a strong sense of community and people want to look out and care for each other and everybody wants to see each other succeed,” Smith. “I just think it’s really important to have that sense of community and be there for other people even if you don’t really know them. I know that the people at Rush River and the people that donated to me didn’t really know me that well, but they still cared. They still wanted to see something for the community.”